Even with shortages, Xbox Series S and X generate sales records for Microsoft

According to Phil Spencer, consoles outperformed any previous generation

Launched in November 2020, Xbox Series S and Series X consoles have been a big hit for Microsoft. Even at a time when the company suffers from a shortage of components for the manufacture of hardware, the two consoles broke the records of previous generations and the company’s platforms that sold the most in terms of time in stores were shown.

Who says this is Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, who commented on the commercial performance of the platforms in an appearance on the New York Times podcast. According to him, In the 14 months the consoles have been in stores, they have sold more than any previous model released by the company within the same period. — list that includes the original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One and their variations.

In keeping with the tradition established by Microsoft a few years ago, Spencer was not specific about the exact amount of hardware the company sold. until the moment. However, the information released by the executive does not come as a surprise, given that the Xbox Series S managed to surpass all competitors in the number of sales during the last Black Friday in the North American market.

Xbox demand continues to rise

During the interview, Spencer stated that the new consoles are not experiencing supply issues, but rather a demand outside the curve. “Supplies are being as great as ever. It’s demand that’s exceeding all our supplies”, he stated.



– Continues after advertising –

He also acknowledged that Sony is going through a similar situation with the PlayStation 5, and stated that it is the mission of companies to be able to reconcile the increase in demand with the supply of sufficient hardware to supply it. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD (which supplies the hardware for both Sony and Microsoft platforms) believes that 2022 should continue to be a strong year for consoles, which should only reach peak demand in 2023.

For Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass must remain a strong element in attracting public attention — the platform already has more than 30 launches confirmed for 2022. Despite optimistic market expectations, it must still be difficult to be able to easily find the consoles in the coming months thanks to the restrictions and delays that must result from the new outbreaks of COVID-19 and its variants around the world.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Games Radar