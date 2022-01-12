Fabiula Nascimento and Emílio Dantas announce the birth of twins Roque and Raul | Pop & Art

Fabiula Nascimento and Emílio Dantas announced through social networks this Tuesday (11) the birth of twins Roque and Raul.

“We were born”, wrote the actor in the caption of a photo with Fabiula and their newborn children.

When announcing the pregnancy, he wrote: “Immense love. It shared. She groaned, as Andréia said in the ultrasound. And there was me and there was you and there was Chã, Patinho and Lagarto and now there’s Roque and Raul. My children, get ready for the craziest story of their lives: their own! Mom and Dad are itching to learn and teach,” wrote the actor.

Fabiula reposted Emílio’s text and congratulated Emílio on his first Father’s Day. “How are you enjoying it so far? Happy Father’s Day. I love you so much.”

Together since 2016, Fabiula and Emílio already live together and, throughout the pandemic, they recorded one of the episodes of the series “Amor e Sorte”.

At the time, the couple talked about how the project and the period of isolation strengthened the union.

“It was a time for us to restock,” said Emílio.

“As we had to make the camera by hand, I was able to see nuances of Emílio from another perspective. He would make scenes very closely and it’s beautiful to see the other one composing that painting, all his sweetness was there in prominence”, quotes Fabiula.

