Fabiula Nascimento and Emilio Dantas’ twins are born | TV & Famous

Fabiula Nascimento and Emilio Dantas are dads! The couple’s twins, Roque and Raul, were born this Tuesday, 11/1. A photo of the family still in the delivery room was posted by the actor on his social media.

Dad owl, Emiliano wrote: “We were born!”

In her husband’s post, mom Faibula left a comment: “What a crazy and beautiful thing life is!”

Together since 2015, the couple announced their pregnancy in August. In “Meeting with Fátima Bernardes” Emiliano explained the choice of name for his children: “One is more stone and the other is more air, since Raul is moonlight in reverse”, said the actor.

Pandemic improved marriage

During the pandemic, Fabiula Nascimento and Emilio Dantas turned their house into a recording set for the episode Territories in the series “Love and luck”. In the program, the actress played the plastic artist Carla and Emiliano played the methodical and practical Francisco, who sought to rediscover his connection in a new world.

At the time of isolation, Fabiula told how the quarantine interfered in a beneficial way in their relationship: “Here at home, we have a maxim of ‘fight, solve it’. Nobody goes to sleep fighting and we were always very talkative. Those who were well during social isolation come out stronger, with more respect, more admiration and with small changes that we left for later. For us, it got better,” he said.

What the stars say about the couple

They met in 2015 and acted together in “Segundo Sol”, which aired in 2018. She is a Leo and he is a Sagittarius, Fabiula and Emiliano form a couple that matches.