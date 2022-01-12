Family, friends and fans say goodbye to Batoré at a wake

Family, friends and fans said goodbye to Batoré at a wake held this Tuesday (11). THE 61-year-old comedian died this Monday (10). The ceremony took place at Arena Cabreúva, in the city of Cabreúva, in the interior of São Paulo.

After the last goodbye, Batoré’s body was buried in the city’s Municipal Cemetery, where the artist’s father and brother are also buried.

Batoré died on Monday (10), at the age of 61, at the UPA (emergency care unit) in Pirituba, in the west of São Paulo. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in Serra Talhada (PE), Ivanildo left Pernambuco at the age of 11, with his parents and seven siblings, and settled in Mauá, in Greater São Paulo.

As a young man, before becoming known for his most famous character, Ivanildo had a quick football career, cut short by a broken ankle, while playing for Ituano.





In the 1980s, he made his first appearances on television, on the program Show de Calouros, on SBT. But it was in the following decade, playing the character Batoré in A Praça É Nossa, on the same station, that he gained national fame, with his catchphrases “You are forgaaaado!”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd /articles/,”Oh, stop, oh!” and “Do you think it’s beautiful to be ugly?”

In a recent interview with Domingo Espetacular, he talked about the origin of the character. “I wanted to pay this tribute to the Northeast. And then I paid this tribute, and, thank God, it’s one of the most beloved”, he said.

In 2008, Ivanildo was elected councilor in Mauá, with 4,778 votes. In 2012, he was re-elected in the municipality of Greater São Paulo. However, two years later, the Electoral Justice removed him from office, due to a change of party, a maneuver that was considered party infidelity.

After his career in politics, he returned to television to play delegate Queiroz in the soap opera Velho Chico, on Globo, in 2016. Three years later, Ivanildo returned to the program A Praça É Nossa, after 15 years, to play again the character that had become known throughout the country.

Batoré leaves two children.



