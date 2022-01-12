Family talks about actor and comedian Batoré: ‘I’d like to see others smiling’ | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The brother and two children of actor and comedian Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira, 61, known as Batoré, mourned the death of the artist, who was veiled in the gym in Cabreúva (SP) on Tuesday (11). Batoré died at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Pirituba, in the north of the capital, on Monday afternoon (10), after a cardiorespiratory arrest.

“The family is shaken. He was a very good brother, a very good son and an exemplary father. I was only happy and liked to see others smiling”, said brother Jorge Gomes Nogueira.

From 9 am to 10 am, the ceremony at Arena Cabreúva was held only for family members. Then, from 10 am to 12 pm, the wake was open to the public.

Ivanildo’s body was veiled with the hat he wore when playing the character Batoré. The burial took place at 14:00 in the city’s Municipal Cemetery.

Alexandra Mastronardi, the daughter, also spoke about leaving her father. “Our life, our relationship had a lot of difference, but what matters is that at the end of everything we resolved. We were able to say goodbye,” he said.

“I had the respect of father and son, the scolding, but above all we were friends”, completed the son Ivan Mastronardi.

According to businessman Admir Uduvic da Silva, on Sunday (9), the comedian had difficulty breathing and swelling in his legs.

He was taken to the UPA and hospitalized. Then, still according to Admir, Batoré showed improvement on Monday morning and even talked to his son, but he couldn’t resist. Currently, the artist lived alone.

“The reason for the burial in Cabreúva is that his father and brother are also buried there. The reason for his death is still unknown. The son told me that he did not know about cancer, as it is being talked about, and the only treatment he had was against depression”, says Admir.

With his main character, Batoré, Ivanildo was part of the cast of the program “A Praça é Nossa”, from SBT. In 2016, he was hired by TV Globo for the soap opera “Velho Chico”, in which he played the role of delegate Queiroz.

Ivanildo was born in Serra Talhada, Pernambuco, and moved to São Paulo as a child. Before becoming an actor, he played football in the youth teams of São Paulo teams. He was also a councilor for two terms in Mauá, in Greater São Paulo, for the PP.

