Famous case of “Pregnant Taubat” turns 10 years old; check out the memes – National

One of the biggest memes in the history of the Brazilian internet, the Pregnant Woman in Taubat could be considered a historical heritage (photo: Disclosure) One of the biggest memes in the history of the Brazilian internet, the Pregnant Woman in Taubat could be considered a historical heritage. 10 years ago, the case marked one of the biggest gaffes on television in the country and started a hail of memes that has now lasted for more than a decade.

Pregnant in Taubat, the name given to Maria Vernica Aparecida, gained prominence for being supposedly pregnant with quadruplets. She and her husband, Kleber Eduardo Melo, appeared on social media showing the pregnancy. The couple had already chosen the names: Maria Klara, Maria Eduarda, Maria Fernanda and Maria Vitria.

Maria Vernica even appeared on several television shows, showing her complicated routine with her belly the size she was. At the time, many people even made donations to the future mother.

However, in the second half of 2011, a doctor who saw Maria Vernica shocked Brazil and said that she was not pregnant.

The case took such a large proportion that it was the police who went to investigate the veracity of the pregnancy. When questioned, Maria Vernica and her husband said that the birth was scheduled for January 2012.

The hoax was revealed on January 20, 2012, Vernica’s lawyer said she wore a silicone belly and pads.

repercussion

With the repercussions of the case, Maria Vernica and Kleber moved out of the house. The pedagogue sold the nursery school she owned due to the lack of students, as a result of her negative reputation.