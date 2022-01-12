fan creates adapter for one-handed play

In recent years, the games industry has made great strides in terms of accessibility. As new ideas are always very welcome, a fan created an adapter to play PS5 with one hand.

the youtuber “Akaki Kuumeri” created the device to participate in theThe Controller Project“. The event is held by PrusaPrinters and encourages accessibility projects in games for people with some kind of limitation. The result can be seen in the video below:

Kuumeri used a kind of “rubber shoe” adapted to the DualSense’s analog, which can be supported on some plane and used to control the character on the screen according to the player’s command. For the demonstration, the youtuber played games that demand a lot of action, such as Rocket League, GTA V and Yakuza.

The rear triggers have also been adapted to the left side of the controller, so the L1 and L2 buttons are just a few centimeters away from the R1 and R2 — allowing for command without the need for the other hand.

Some PS5 games are “a little unwieldy” during gameplay, but still, the device is a great option for those who can’t play with two hands. For those interested in the pieces, Kumeri also provided the file with the assets for 3D printing in the video description.

