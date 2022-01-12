Fan makes music with interest of Palmeiras in Lucas Alario and goes viral

Lucas Alario is Palmeiras’ new interest for 2022 (Photo: Bayer Leverkusen/Facebook)

Palmeiras remains attentive to the market to hire a striker, Abel Ferreira’s main desire for 2022. At the end of last year, Verdão made an appointment with Lucas Alario and, despite having heard that the athlete intends to continue in Europe, the board intends to make a new attack.

After the dissemination of Palestinian interest in the Argentine striker, fan João Lourenço, known on social media as Loulou, composed a parody of the song Ilariê, by Xuxa, and sent it on the player’s social media. In an audio recorded in Spanish, Lourenço presented the idea to Alário and then sang the song in Portuguese.

After directing the hiring of defender Murilo, from Lokomotiv Moscow, the Palmeiras board understands that it needs to close with a striker to fulfill the planning of the current transfer window. In addition to Lucas Alario, the board also tried to bring forwards Yuri Alberto and Valentín Castellanos, but the conversations did not evolve.

So far, Rafael Navarro has been the only reinforcement for the sector. Highlight of Botafogo last season, the athlete signed a bond until the end of 2026 with Palmeiras.

