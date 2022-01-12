FAR: Changing Tides has a release date and will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one

FAR: Changing Tides has a new release date, set for March 1, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, with day one launch also on Xbox Game Pass and pre-sales open today, along with a new trailer presentation (see below).

In the sequel to FAR: Lone Sails, it recovers from its predecessor the strange concept of adventure based on exploration aboard vehicles and expands its structure and scope, staging an even more particular world, which takes up the melancholy and desolate atmospheres of the first, but enriching them with new features.

The protagonist of the story is a boy, captain of a strange ship with which he decided to sail through unknown seas to find a new home in a strange world in ruins, characterized by a technology that combines ancient elements with modern solutions, with peculiar mechanics.

In addition to the challenge posed by controlling this particular vehicle, with which it is possible to navigate the seas and venture into their depths, the game features puzzles to solve and threats to be defeated, exploring the fascinating open environments that are placed at your fingertips. your front. we.

Developed once again by Okomotive and published by Frontier Foundry, the new publisher founded by Frontier Developments, FAR: Changing Tides is due out March 1, 2022 and pre-orders are open starting today. You can see a new trailer shown above, noting that it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.