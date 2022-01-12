Father and son in real life, João and Rafael Vitti work together in Beyond the Illusion: ‘Pride’ TV News

Father and son in real life, João Vitti and Rafael Vitti will also appear together in Beyond the Illusion. The veteran will make a brief appearance in the next soap opera at six on Globo as the parent of the magician Davi, played by the husband of Tatá Werneck. “It made me proud,” said the actor about sharing the scene with his eldest son.

“It’s an affective participation. When they invited me, they asked if it was okay for me, if I was up for it. I replied that it would be a pleasure and, if it was quiet for Rafa, it would be wonderful. He also loved the idea,” said the patriarch. of the Vittis in an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column, from the newspaper O Globo.

The actor also delivered the backstage of the serial. “I would sit down to lunch with the team, and everyone would come to praise Rafa, saying how nice he is to work with. That made me very proud,” he said.

For now, Globo maintains the premiere date of the soap opera for February despite the new outbreak of Covid-19 and cases of flu. The serial will replace Nos Tempos do Imperador and will narrate the love saga between the young Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and the magician Davi.

The couple of lovebirds will face the resistance of the family of the rich girl to live the passion, but the forbidden romance will result in tragedy. Larissa Manoela’s character will die, and the boy will be accused of committing the crime and will end up in prison for it.

Years later, the good guy will manage to escape from jail and assume a new identity. Soon after, he will meet Isadora (Larissa Manoela), Elisa’s sister who is identical to her, and will be enchanted immediately.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.