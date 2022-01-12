Faustão breaks the silence and talks about Globo’s attitude of anticipating his departure

Presenter will command a daily program on Band, which premieres next January 17

Reproduction/Band/12.01.2022 Faustão understood Globo’s attitude and said he was too quick to announce his move to Band



Months after leaving the station he worked for 33 years, Fausto Silva decided to comment on the attitude of the Globe to anticipate your departure from the air. In January of last year, Faustão took the public by surprise by announcing that he would leave the station in December 2021. In April of the same year, the Band announced that it had hired the presenter and that would not have pleased Globo. In June, Faustão had a health problem and was hospitalized. Tiago Leifert was hurriedly assigned to command “Domingão”. The performance of the former presenter of “BBB” was so praised that the station decided to anticipate the departure of Fausto and put Tiago in charge of the “Super Dança dos Famosos”. At the time, Globo said in a statement that it made this decision for “strategic and internal reasons” and Faustão did not have the opportunity to say goodbye to the public.

The former presenter of “Domingão” broke the silence and spoke about the subject for the first time. In his participation in the “Rap 77” podcast, Faustão said that he understood Globo’s attitude. “This is a normal thing. I can’t say anything, I stayed in the place for 33 years, I was very happy there, I managed to work with people like Boni, it was the best gift that life gave me. Daniel Filho, Carlos Manga, Paulo Ubiratan, I worked with people who made Brazilian television. From the moment I anticipated saying that I was going to return to the Band, it is clear that they were not going to let me in the window. Page turned and look ahead,” he said. The communicator will take on a daily program on the Band that debuts on January 17th. Faustão said that this was a request from his new home, as the station needed a schedule. He accepted the challenge, but asked to have a different attraction per day on his program, and so it will happen. The attraction will feature a freshman show, dance competition, lots of music and celebrities eating pizza and barbecue.