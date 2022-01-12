Faustão complains and misses the name of the new program during recording | Television

The debut of Faustão on Band, a new program by Fausto Silva, is getting closer and closer. The attraction, which airs daily from next Monday (17), marks the return of the presenter after his resignation from Rede Globo in June last year. With the right attractions and guests, the communicator started recording the programs that will be displayed, but not everything went as expected.

THE IN OFF had exclusive access to information on the recordings of the new Band attraction, which will be shown from Monday to Friday, always after the Jornal da Band. According to one person who participated in the audience do Faustão in Band, the communicator made several mistakes in the name of the attraction, confusing it with the old program that he commanded at Globo for 32 years.

During the recording of the second program, Fausto Silva said several times “Domingão do Faustão” instead of “Faustão na Band”. Also according to the person who watched the recording in the audience, the presenter was also confused and said “reclames do plim-plim”, a jargon that became famous during his time on Rede Globo and that he used to say before calling the commercial breaks.

In addition, the day was marked by a true fair skirt. During the recording of the painting “Grana or Fame”, which will always be shown on Tuesdays, Faustão complained about the prize bag, which was scenographic and had no real money. He also complained about the token used in the recording. The attraction’s judges said almost nothing and no one understood who they voted for, due to the communicator interruptions.

backstage

The backstage of Faustão na Band is full of controversy. This Sunday (9), the columnist Fábia Oliveira, from EM OFF, said that one of the members of the caravan who was in the audience said that health safety protocols were not followed to the letter, starting with the Covid-19 test. According to the boy, the caravans that arrived were not tested before entering the studio.

“We went to the Band to wait for the entrance to the studio, they didn’t test anyone for Covid. They didn’t even test the temperature, they just asked to take the vaccine card. They say the audience was all tested and it’s not true. We only entered with masks given by production and kept the distance“, revealed the caravan member, who participated in the audience.

Mariane Destro, responsible for the caravan, contacted the column to deny the claims. “I was responsible for organizing the caravan for the program, which left Barra Funda. The boy in question, who says he was distracted, made a false report about what really happened on the day of the event. Because we have a whole protocol to be followed on the prevention of Covid 19, like any liability company“.

On January 1st, the Band aired in the first minute of 2022 the “VIradão do Faustão”, a special program that introduced the new attraction of the station to viewers. Fausto Silva was unable to appear on any channel due to his contract with Globo, which only ended at 11:59 pm on December 31. Thus, Faustão strictly followed his contract with the old broadcaster.

The special edition of Faustão na Band lasted 50 minutes and even had a moment of rare emotion for the presenter. The new hire at Johnny Saad’s network spoke about his arrival at the new house and got teary-eyed talking about his health alongside Anne Lotterman, who will be co-hosting the show, and the son, João Guilherme Silva.