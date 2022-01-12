Faustão explains his departure from Globo and returns to Band with a new program

Presenter Fausto Silva explained how he left Globo and went to Band and said that the moment “is a page turned”. Faustão, who worked for more than 30 years on the station’s Sundays, thanked him for the opportunity.

The departure was announced to the public in June, after Faustão needed to be hospitalized due to an infection and was replaced by Tiago Leifert. The other week, the departure, scheduled for the end of the year, was anticipated.

To the podcast “Rap 77”, by Júnior Coimbra, son of Zico, Faustão said that he anticipated the information that he would return to the Band.

It’s a normal thing [a saída]. I can’t say anything. I stayed in one place for 33 years. I was very happy there. I managed to work with people like Boni, it was the best gift that life gave me. Daniel Filho, Carlos Manga, Paulo Ubiratan? I worked with people who made Brazilian television. For 33 years. And I anticipated that I was going to return to the Band, of course they would not leave me in the window. Page turned and ball forward. Faustão to Rap 77

Anne Lottermann, Fausto Silva and João Guilherme, in ‘Faustão na Band’; program premieres on the 17th Image: Playback/Instagram

Faustão left Globo without an official farewell.

He told how it was the arrangement to return to the Band: he demanded that it be from Monday to Friday.

“It was a request from Johnny and André Aguera, because they needed a schedule. Will I make up this story when I’m old? I was on a beach that has been mine for a long time, on Sundays. They agreed, so we went to do it. But we have to be from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm. To do the same type of program, it’s not worth it. Let’s try to do a different program every day. That’s what we’re going to try to do”, he said.

The presenter said he hoped to “bring joy” to the public with “Faustão na Band”

The painting “Dança das Feras” will be made only with teachers, “without stepping on the ankle, everything professional”, according to Fausto.

João Guilherme will be one of the presenters of the program. Faustão joked about throwing his son into the same job, but said it’s difficult because of the charge

“He’s going to be 18 now. He started: ‘Does he even have a contract yet?’. His contract will be for an hour. He has that way, he wouldn’t expose my son if he didn’t have the conditions. better than his father,” he said.