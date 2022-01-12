Faustão na Band intensifies the fight between open TVs in Brazil

A week from now, next Monday (1/17), national entertainment will live its biggest event of the year. It is not about Big Brother Brasil, which will start the 22nd edition, but the debut of Faustão on Band, a program that promises to change the structures of Brazilian television.

Since the announcement of his departure from Faustão da Globo after 32 years at the head of Domingão, the public has been waiting for the new phase of the presenter, one of the most charismatic in the country. The change of station – which marks Fausto’s return to Band, where he worked in the late 1980s – changes the power game between channels.

The presenter's program will premiere on January 17

The expectation is that Faustão and his audience potential can put the São Paulo channel back in the fight for first place.

“Faustão puts the Band back in the fight for the first audience positions in prime time. The challenge is great, as the new program will occupy the space left by Show da Fé, which remained on the air for 18 years and rarely left the lineup. In addition, Fausto will fight heavyweights like Jornal Nacional and soap operas from Globo, RecordTV and SBT”, evaluates Fernando Morgado, professor at Faculdades Integradas Hélio Alonso (Facha) and author of the book Comunicadores S/A.

For the specialist, Faustão’s advantages over his competitors are his connection with the Brazilian public. “It is possible that Faustão is positioned as an alternative thanks to its great recognition by the public, the presentation of established formats and the presence of renowned artists”, adds Morgado.

Among the works already announced, is the Pizzaria do Faustão, Grana ou Fama, Dança das Feras, Na Pista do Sucesso and Churrascão do Faustão. In addition to the presenter, journalist Anne Lottermann and her son João Guilherme complete the program’s team.

“This is the riskiest, boldest and most massive bet on Brazilian TV not only in 2022, but in recent years. This impression grows not only because of the figures involved, but also because of the context in which the premiere takes place. It is commendable to see a network like Bandeirantes investing in such a delicate moment for advertising, which is feeling the reflexes of the Covid-19 pandemic” Fernando Morgado

Advertising impact

While Globo, which lost names to the competition – mainly streaming -, reorganizes the grid and bets on other names, Fausto tries precisely to attract the public with its successful formula.

“It should also be noted that Faustão na Band arrives with an excellent structure, which includes not only state-of-the-art equipment, but also, and above all, a large and experienced production team”, points out Morgado.

The expectation can also be seen in the advertising market. like the metropolises already shown, advertisers have supported Faustão’s endeavor, even after the change of station.

“Fausto is highly respected by the advertising medium. There are very few artists who move as well as he does between agencies and advertisers. His ability to close deals and create actions is impressive, always generating expressive results”, explains Morgado.

“So, for the advertising market, Faustão’s return to the air means being able to count again on an efficient salesperson, willing to offer differentiated formats, going beyond mere 30 seconds or the cold and uninvolved testimonials that many presenters do out there. ”, he concludes.

After a preview, shown at the turn of 2021 to 2022, Faustão na Band premieres at 8:30 pm on January 17. The attraction airs from Monday to Friday.