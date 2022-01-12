Faustão speaks for the first time about controversial departure from TV Globo

Presenter Fausto Silva spoke for the first time about his controversial departure from Globo. In an interview with Júnior Coimbra’s Rap 77 podcast, the communicator said that “he was very happy” at the Marinhos station.

“This is a normal thing (the exit). I can’t say anything. I stayed in one place for 33 years. I was very happy there. I managed to work with people like Boni, it was the best gift that life gave me. Daniel Filho, Carlos Manga, Paulo Ubiratan… I worked with people who made Brazilian television. For 33 years”, said Faustão, who has now won a show on Band.

faustão Faustão is the main star of the BandGlobe/Play faustão He is returning to the station after three decades at GloboDisclosure / Globe Faustão Tiago Leifert However, in June, Globo anticipated the departure of FaustãoDisclosure Faustão offers Huck dinner. Presenters talk about succession The broadcaster’s board would have been furious with the presenter’s arrangement with BandReproduction / Instagram Huck and Faustão In his place, Globo promoted Luciano Huck, who left Saturday afternoons to take Faustão’s place. Playback/Globoplay skinny faust Faustão spent 32 years at GloboGlobe/Play 0

“From the moment I anticipated saying that I was going to return to the Band, it is clear that they were not going to let me in the window. No problem. Page turned and looking forward,” added the communicator.

As of January 17, Faustão returns to Grupo Bandeirantes, after 34 years. He will present an auditorium program, similar to Domingão.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos