Faustão speaks for the first time about controversial departure from TV Globo

Presenter Fausto Silva spoke for the first time about his controversial departure from Globo. In an interview with Júnior Coimbra’s Rap 77 podcast, the communicator said that “he was very happy” at the Marinhos station.
“This is a normal thing (the exit). I can’t say anything. I stayed in one place for 33 years. I was very happy there. I managed to work with people like Boni, it was the best gift that life gave me. Daniel Filho, Carlos Manga, Paulo Ubiratan… I worked with people who made Brazilian television. For 33 years”, said Faustão, who has now won a show on Band.
0
“From the moment I anticipated saying that I was going to return to the Band, it is clear that they were not going to let me in the window. No problem. Page turned and looking forward,” added the communicator.
As of January 17, Faustão returns to Grupo Bandeirantes, after 34 years. He will present an auditorium program, similar to Domingão.
Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos