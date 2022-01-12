Felipe Melo celebrates his first day of work and reveals his dream for the season

Having contracted Covid-19 during the holidays, Felipe Melo performed for Fluminense on the second day of pre-season. On Tuesday, the midfielder joined the group at CT Carlos Castilho and celebrated his first day of work. One of the reinforcements for the season, the experienced player revealed his big dream for 2022.

In addition, he also highlighted the good reception by the cast, with whom he hopes to learn and also pass on his experience.

— I was very happy to have done the first day of work at Fluminense, with a wonderful group, a group of athletes who welcomed me a lot and expect a lot from my arrival. It is something reciprocal, I will learn and teach. I hope we can achieve big goals. That’s what I came for. It’s a big club, used to fighting for the top parts of the table. My dream is to finish the season and be able to say that it was worth it, that it was an important choice, lifting some important trophies – he said.

Felipe Melo was one of the five reinforcements announced by Fluminense so far for 2022. In addition to him, striker Willian Bigode, left-back Mario Pineida, defender David Duarte and midfielder Nathan also arrived. Germán Cano and Cristiano are still very close. The Argentine striker had his arrival postponed due to having caught Covid-19. As for the left-back, the club, according to journalist Victor Lessa, has already signed a contract, but is waiting for the document from Sheriff, from Moldova, to make the contract official..