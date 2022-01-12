Festival Spanta is canceled – Diário do Rio de Janeiro

Purely illustrative image – Photo: Publicity/Universo Spanta

The big event, which would take place every weekend in January of this year, in Marina da Gloria, South Zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro, is cancelled. THE Spanta Universe will issue an official statement later this Tuesday, 11/01, but the non-event of the festival is already confirmed. The reason for this decision by the organization is the health situation in the city at the moment, with the increase in cases of Covid-19, due to the Ômicron variant.

“We took the tsunami from this outbreak head-on. There’s no way to make an event in the middle of this sensitive situation. We talked a lot with government agencies. It’s been too difficult, but it’s the right decision to make.” said, to RIO JOURNAL, one of the organizers of the event.

The first weekend of the festival was postponed and during this week there was an expectation of what would happen next. “I never imagined something like this. It’s all crazy. But the contagion situation is ascending. We cannot contribute to that.”, declared one of the organizers.

In the official statement, which will be released later this Tuesday, the festival organization will explain more details about the cancellation, return of tickets and other questions.

