FGV creates Ivar, a new index for real estate leasing

This Tuesday (1/11), the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre) of Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) launched a new monthly indicator for furniture rental: the residential rent variation index (Ivar).

123RF

Ivar was created after the general price index — market (IGP-M), also from FGV, soared amid the health crisis resulting from the Covid-19 epidemic. The indicator is the most used in rental contracts, but it started to reach percentages well above the country’s official inflation, measured by the broad national consumer price index (IPCA), calculated by the IBGE. The IGP-M closed the year 2021 up by 17.78%, while the IPCA closed at 10.42%.

Unlike the IGP-M, the Ivar is designed specifically for the real estate market. So far, it is calculated based on a weighted average of rental data for the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre. The idea is to expand the scope, but there is still little information on the market in other capitals.

According to data from the first release, Ivar closed 2021 with a drop of 0.61%. In November last year, the indicator had increased by 0.79%, but in the following month it slowed down and rose 0.66%.

Between November and December, Ivar decelerated in its two most important cities. Prices fell from 0.78% to 0.48% in the capital of São Paulo, while in Rio the fall was from 1.46% to 1.03%. In BH and Porto Alegre, on the other hand, they rose (from 1% to 1.17% and from 0.27% to 0.43%, respectively).

In the variation of 2021, São Paulo closed the year with a fall of 1.83%. In Porto Alegre, the fall was 0.35%. In Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro, there were increases: respectively, 1.46% and 0.46%.

The correction of rent by the IGP-M during the Covid-19 crisis has generated the filing of actions to replace the indicator. Most of the time, the Court was accepting requests from tenants and determining the correction by the IPCA.

The São Paulo Court of Justice has had several decisions in this regard, especially with regard to renting stores in shopping malls, such as Iguatemi and Morumbi. The understanding has also been applied by the court in real estate financing.