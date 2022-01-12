Final Fantasy XVI postponed PlayStation exclusive announcement

According to Jordan Middler, journalist at VGC, Square Enix would have postponed the announcement of another PlayStation exclusive game on consoles because of Final Fantasy XVI. On Resetera, he said that the franchise’s new RPG was supposed to have been fully revealed at this point, but only a trailer was made public.

In this way, the mysterious title of the Japanese publisher for Sony consoles (and PC) would be waiting for more news from FF XVI. The publisher promises that more information about the game will be released in the fall of 2022 (between March and June), after revealing a six-month delay in its development due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next game in the popular RPG series is currently in the polishing stage. According to producer Naoki Yoshida, thorough testing will be done to get it ready for release — yet to be announced. The goal is to improve graphics quality, refine combat, improve cinematics and other general optimizations.

Regarding Square Enix’s new PlayStation exclusive, a rumor in late 2021 indicated that Chrono Cross Remake would be in production. His announcement was supposed to take place at The Game Awards, but it didn’t. Will a revelation come this year? It remains to wait.

Final Fantasy XVI is the most wanted game in Japan

Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok are two of Sony’s big releases for 2022. However, audiences in Japan only have eyes for Final Fantasy XVI, which has remained for six consecutive weeks as the most anticipated title among Famitsu readers. Know everything!