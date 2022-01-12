Final stretch will have lesbian romance

the final stretch of In the Emperor’s Time will be accompanied by a new couple. After several fights for the love of Quinzinho (August Madeira), Victory (Maria Clara Gueiros) and Clemency (Dani Barros) will live a romance.

According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, their romance will begin when Vitória decides to leave Brazil. Devastated, Clemencia will isolate herself in her room. Without understanding the reason for the sadness of the ‘rival’, the archaeologist will go to the room.

“Isn’t this what you always wanted? To be the owner of the Casino, which you love so much? It did it!”, says the character of Maria Clara Gueiros. “You think you’re so smart, but you didn’t understand anything! I loved the Casino because you were with me! And that gave me a new life! A life I never imagined I could desire so much”, will release Clemência.

Victoria won’t understand what she meant and Clemency will declare herself. “Swear you still haven’t noticed? Or are you faking? I fell in love with you, Victoria! I love you”, he will say.

The archaeologist will gape at the statement and leave the room. However, some time later, Victoria will return. “After what you told me, I thought a lot about my trip to Paris. And I decided to put an end to this story”, he will announce. “What do you mean by… ‘period’?” asks Clemencia.

“I’m not going to Paris or anywhere anymore! I will stay here. For you. For us”, Vitória will declare, who will still kiss Clemência.