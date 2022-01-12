First confirmed case of omicron in Paraná

The first case of contamination by the variant omicron gives Covid-19 was confirmed on the morning of this Wednesday (12). The patient is a 24-year-old from Curitiba. The information was given by the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto, in a press conference in the morning.

Press conference with the Secretary of State for Health with Secretary Beto Preto.

Photo: Reproduction.

The report with the result of the genomic sequencing was sent by Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) this Wednesday morning (12). According to Beto Preto, the boy had symptoms from the 14th of December and underwent a PCR test on the 18th.

“We have sent several suspected cases for genomic sequencing since the month of December and we are now starting to receive the first information”, explains the secretary.

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) awaits new reports in the sequence, given the accelerated increase in cases of covid in the state from December 23. For Beto Preto, the situation is not more serious because of the great adherence of people from Paraná to vaccination.

“Despite the characteristics of the omicron variant, which is two to three times more transmissible than delta, and apparently so far less serious than other contexts and other waves of covid we have had, it is important to emphasize that it is due to the great vaccine coverage we had in Paraná”, it says.

With the confirmation, it is verified that the first case of contamination by the ômicron variant in Paraná happened 20 days after the first case in the world, which was in South Africa and two weeks after the first case in Brazil. “This demonstrates how fast this type of virus is proliferating at this time.”

“Vaccine is our safe conduct”

Beto Preto stated that the conditions have been mild and reinforces the importance of complete immunization.

“We have people from Paraná who have not had the vaccine and who have not returned for the second dose or booster. The vaccine is our safe-conduct. If there is no vaccine, serious conditions will inevitably start to happen.”

Beto Preto highlighted that Sesa is constantly analyzing the issue of agglomerations and that the resumption of more restrictive measures is not ruled out.

“Not only carnival, but great shows. Even if in open environments, these spaces do not have signs that the use of the mask is released. And this is what we have seen in stadiums, parties and the non-use of masks”, said the secretary.

Beto Preto also warned of a possible collapse in the state’s health system, if demand grows again in hospitals, as it was in 2020.

“We will assess whether the high demand for health units remains. It is important to say that, if it continues, in a few days we will enter the entrance collapse line (not inside the hospital). But so many cases proliferating can bring cases of worsening and beds will be resumed.”

The secretary revealed that the state was preparing for the resumption of elective surgeries, for nine times more than in 2020, before the pandemic, but that he will have to abort the measure at this time.