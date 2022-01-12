Five reasons why you should not contract Ómicron on purpose to “dispatch the matter”

PUB

The question hung in the air like a stench, silencing the small group of friends and family with full vaccinations and boosters at my dinner table.

“Why not catch Ómicron and get the matter over with? It’s light, right? And can it strengthen immunity?”

The friend with the full vaccination and booster shot, a trained person, was sincere in the question he asked, echoing views heard on many social platforms.

The idea of ​​intentionally trying to contract Ómicron is “in vogue,” says Paul Offit, director of the Center for Vaccine Education at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, with an exasperated sigh.

“The idea caught on right away,” agreed Robert Murphy, executive director of the Havey Institute for Global Health at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

“And it’s all-encompassing, enough of all kinds of people, vaccinated and with boosters and anti-vaccinations as well,” he added, with a warning: “Only a madman would try to get infected with this. It’s like playing with dynamite.”

In case the idea has crossed your mind, here are five reasons why you should not try to contract Ómicron on purpose.

1. It is not a “strong flu”

High fever, body aches, swollen glands, sore throat and severe nasal congestion are frequently reported symptoms, even in milder cases of the Omicron variant, Murphy said, leaving people debilitated for several days.

“People talk about Ómicron as if it were a bad flu. It’s not a bad flu,” Murphy said. “It’s a potentially fatal disease.”

A recent study of more than one million people, published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that the risk of a serious consequence of Covid-19 was higher in people vaccinated over age 65, people with the system weakened immune system or people with at least one of the following diseases: diabetes or chronic kidney, heart, lung, neurological or liver diseases.

However, even people without associated illnesses can become seriously ill, Murphy said. “I have a vaccinated patient who has already received the booster dose, who is over 65 years old, but has no associated risk factors, and who is very ill in the hospital.”

It is true that if we contract the Ómicron variant of covid-19, compared to the Delta variant, “we are less likely to be hospitalized, less likely to stay in Intensive Care, less likely to have to be put on a ventilator and less likely to be on a ventilator.” die, and that goes for all age groups,” said Offit.

“But that doesn’t mean it can’t be a serious illness,” Offit added. “It’s just less serious. But we don’t have a 0% chance of dying. We should never want to be infected.”

2. We may have symptoms for a long time

Loss of smell and, consequently, of taste, has become a more common symptom in mild cases of covid-19. Studies show that about 80% of people regain these senses within a month or more, but others are still unable to smell or taste after six months or more. Some less happy people may never regain these two senses.

As unpleasant as it is, it’s just one of several health consequences that can last a long time after a case of covid-19. The so-called “long-lasting covid” is characterized by debilitating symptoms such as shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, fever, dizziness, mental confusion, diarrhea, heart palpitations, muscle and abdominal pain, mood swings and difficulty sleeping.

Severe forms of “lasting covid” can damage the lungs, heart and kidneys, as well as mental health, and may qualify as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act and other federal statutes.

“We are still trying to understand the ‘lasting covid,’” said Offit. “Since we don’t understand it, I wouldn’t be hasty in wanting to get an infection from a natural virus.”

“A natural virus is always called a ‘wild virus,’ and there’s a good reason for that: it’s out of control,” said Offit. “Never risk getting an infection from a natural virus.”

3. We will be spreading the disease to children

In the United States, just over half (54%) of children between the ages of 12 and 17 who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines have been fully vaccinated. Only 23% of US children ages 5 to 11 received their first dose, according to the CCD.

As booster shots – considered a key weapon in the fight against Omicron – have just been approved by the CDC for 12-year-olds in the US, few have ever received that third dose.

This means that any risky behavior that could expose us to Ómicron, such as not wearing a mask, not following social distancing guidelines or social gatherings with lots of people, especially indoors, will potentially expose others who can transmit the virus to people. sons.

Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics show an upward trend in infections in children, which far exceeds “the peak of previous waves of the pandemic”.

“In the week ending January 6, more than 580,000 cases of covid-19 were reported in children,” according to figures released this week by the AAP.

“This number represents a 78% increase from the 325,000 cases reported in the week ending December 30, and nearly triple the case count for the previous two weeks,” the AAP said.

Covid-19 infections in children have normally been mild during the pandemic, but the magnitude of cases caused by the highly contagious Ómicron variant is driving children under 18 to hospitals in record numbers, according to data. of the CCD.

“I would say the best way to keep these children safe is to vaccinate them as they become eligible and surround them with siblings and parents who are also vaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in an interview Friday.

4. We will apply pressure on the healthcare system

By deliberately contracting any variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is the official name for the novel coronavirus, “we are continuing the pandemic and putting pressure on the healthcare system,” Murphy said.

Last weekend, nearly a quarter of the more than 5,000 hospitals reporting to the US Department of Health and Human Services said they were experiencing “critical shortages”. The number is much higher than at any other time during the pandemic, the data showed.

Staff shortages are expected to increase further as frontline healthcare workers are infected or forced to quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19. The shortage of healthcare workers couldn’t have come at a worse time — more than 138,000 Covid-19 patients were admitted to US hospitals, according to SSH.

Additionally, SSH data found that Intensive Care Units across the country are over 80% occupied, with nearly 30% of beds being used to treat Covid-19 patients. Optional surgeries are being canceled and health officials are concerned that the country’s health system will not be able to do its job.

“The health system was not only designed to take care of people with covid. It was created to care for children with appendicitis, people who have heart attacks or people who are involved in car accidents,” Ashish Jha, from the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN.

“And all of this will be much, much more difficult because we have a large percentage of the population that is not vaccinated, many people at high risk who do not take a booster dose,” he added.

5. Let’s not play with “Mother Nature”

Was it ever a good idea to catch a disease on purpose? Those of a certain age remember when parents used to organize “chickenpox parties” to expose their children to an infected child. As cases of chickenpox in adulthood are more serious, the idea was to make the child contract it early to “dispatch the matter”.

“Oh, that was a bad idea too,” said Offit. He told a story about an educational film about vaccines he made a few years ago, and the cameraman revealed that he had a sister who had taken her son to a chickenpox party. Tragically, the child died of the infection.

“Let’s not play with Mother Nature,” he said.