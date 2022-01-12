Flamengo: Mauro Cezar speaks out for the 1st time about Renato Gaúcho’s replacement at Flamengo

THE Flamengo recently went through a soap opera about the new coach, with the trip of the directors in Europe and making some proposals, generating controversy, but finally, agreeing with Paulo Sousa, who has already been officially presented. The arrival of Portuguese in Brazil brings a lot of expectation, mainly for the first impressions.

With a mission to replace Renato Gaucho, who had a much lower-than-expected job at the Rio de Janeiro club, the gringo appears to have started off on the right foot. Mauro Cezar Pereira, one of the closest journalists to Rubro-Negro, evaluated the new coach and made comparisons with the former commander, which is being speculated at Atlético-MG.

“The reference that Flamengo had as a coach giving an interview was Renato Gaúcho. From Renato to Paulo Sousa, even from an intellectual point of view, when the guy opens his mouth, you realize that the difference is brutal“, said, on the “UOL Esporte” portal, criticizing the coach, who is currently free on the market after leaving Mais Querido.

“What did Renato say? Question about tactics, ‘this I talk to my players, I talk to my group, I trust my group’. Is that all you have to say to the fans of the team you command? He spoke with all the letters of commitment, that is, demanding the players, that they will have to commit themselves, they will have to train more”, he continued, adding more praise about Paulo Sousa:

“He said that inside the field, Flamengo’s movement in the middle of the field is precarious, I found a very clear criticism of the previous work there, based on the games he watched Flamengo at the end of 2021, that is, it was even left for Renato, I think he did very well, the press conference was great, if his work is as good as the press conference, the fans can be excited”, said Mauro.