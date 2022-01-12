Flamengo starts a draw against Oeste at the end and takes Náutico in the 2nd phase – 01/11/2022

THE Flamengo got a 3-3 draw in the last minutes with Oeste, tonight (11), at Arena Barueri, and closed the Copinha group stage in first place in Group 29. The goals were scored by Popó and Tite , twice, for the home team. Victor Hugo, Mateusão ​​and Cassiano, in the 44th minute of the second half, scored for Fla.

The result kept the red-blacks from Rio de Janeiro in the lead of the group, with seven points and a goal difference advantage, while Barueri’s team is in second place.

In the next phase, Fla will face Náutico, second in Group 30. Oeste faces Ibrachina. The times and locations of the knockout matches of the competition have not yet been defined.

West has a fulminating start and opens 3-0

Flamengo, now led by Luiz Felipe in Copinha, started the match with Bruno; Breno (Samuel), Otávio, João Victor (Igor Jesus) and Lucas André (Kayque); Richard, Petterson (Cassiano) and Victor Hugo; Pedrinho (Kayke David), Pedro Arthur (Carlos Daniel) and Mateusão.

Against the mixed Flamengo team, the hosts of Arena Barueri started the game in an electrifying way, opening a three-goal lead.

In the sixth minute, Tite was triggered in the back of the defense and crossed to the middle of the penalty area, where Popó appeared to kick left-handed and score his fifth goal in the competition. The striker shares the artillery of Copinha with Figueiredo, from Vasco.

Four minutes later, after a blunder by the Flamengo defense, the protagonists of the first goal reversed their roles. Popó received for the entrance of the area and gave great assistance to Tite, who only had the trouble of touching Bruno’s exit, extending the victory to 2 to 0.

The third goal – and Tite’s second in the game – came in the 16th minute. After a corner taken by Motta and a header by Popó, Bruno made a great save, but spread out to the small area. Alone, shirt 7 completed his head to the back of the net.

The red-blacks from Rio tried to react, and were in danger twice, with Victor Hugo, in the 31st minute, and João Victor, in the next minute, who lost good chances to decrease the score. The final minutes of the initial stage had a warm duel, with Barueri’s team managing the great advantage conquered at the beginning of the confrontation.

Fla reacts in the final stage and draws in the last minutes

The second half began with the entries of Kayke David, Igor Jesus and Kayque for Flamengo, who went up to try to reverse the partial defeat by 3 to 0. At ten minutes, the cariocas decreased: Kayke David hit a great assist for Victor Hugo , who dominated with ease and played on Alê’s departure.

Fla continued impetuous, and went to the net four minutes later. After a corner kick, Otávio propped up the middle and the ball deflected into Mateusão’s back, and, unintentionally, the striker scored the second red-black goal.

At 18, it was almost a tie: Petterson made a good move through the bottom line, crossed low and goalkeeper Alê cut to the middle, where Victor Hugo appeared alone and isolated, missing a great chance to swing the nets.

From there, the defensive system of the West recovered from the scare and held back the opposing advances. Luiz Felipe’s men continued to insist, until they equalized the score in the last minutes. At 44, Cassiano received a cross from Richard and, on the first stick, played first to the back of the goal.

Discussion in the reserve banks

After Flamengo’s third goal, a confusion started between the reserve banks of Oeste and Flamengo. Rubrão’s coaching staff and athletes were uncomfortable with the celebration of Cassiano’s goal. Mateusão ​​and Alan Ferreira received yellow cards after the scuffle.