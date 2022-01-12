Flávia discovers sabotage and becomes Marcelo’s nightmare

Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) and Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) will plan a way to sabotage Cosméticos Terrare’s new release in “Much More Life, Better!”. However, Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will discover the frame and become a thorn in the villains’ shoe when trying to warn Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the Wednesday’s chapter (12) , the bad guys will appear talking about how they will harm the launch of the Terrare-Paixão cream, on which Neném’s fiancee (Vladimir Brichta) has been betting all her chips.

“Here are the adulterated creams. Same packaging… Same tacky label that Paula invented. Only inside, instead of her tacky cream, our secret weapon”, says Gabriel’s mother (Caio Manhente). The fake product will make anyone who uses it itch.

In addition, Marcelo will think of a way to blame the sabotage on the pole dancer. But the rebel will be smarter than the bad character and will decide to test one of the creams before disclosure. “I want to see if this cream is really good”, says Pink when opening one of the samples.

Bruno Cabrerizo’s character will panic when he sees that he is about to be unmasked and will prevent the young woman from passing the product. “Give me that cream!” yells the executive, taking the package from her hands.

Juca’s daughter (Fábio Herford) will be suspicious of the company’s vice president’s reaction. “Tell me the truth. Why can’t I apply this cream? What are you hiding?”, the girl will press.

Marcelo will find a way to outwit Flávia, but she will get the flea behind her ear and decide to investigate the rogue. In the scenes scheduled to air on the 22nd, the rebel will discover Carmen’s entire plan.

The executive will stop the dancer from warning Paula, but she will risk her own life to stop the sabotage. Valentina Herszage’s character will climb a scaffold to get the businesswoman’s attention, fall off the structure and be saved by Death (A Maia).

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela is on the air until May. Next, the station will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what’s going to happen in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor! and other novels.