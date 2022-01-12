Flay Accuses Her Son’s Father of Parental Alienation | Celebrity Gossip

Reproduction / Instagram Flay vented on social media

Flay vented on social media and accused her son’s paternal family of practicing parental alienation. In a post on Twitter, the ex-BBB 20 said that they are “making a lot of defects here and in São Paulo”. The singer says that she never had support from her ex and today he wants to “be the big daddy on the internet, loves to get him ready and post a selfie of passion”.

In the publication, she says that four-year-old Bernardo started to prefer his father’s house and that he heard conversations from the ex’s family saying that he should live with his father. She also accuses the family of never helping and that the ex never gave the boy child support.

“I never thought I would go through what so many mothers go through, but I just heard a conversation from Bernardo’s father’s family putting a lot of things in the child’s head, that his father’s house is better than this one, putting a lot of defects here and in São Paulo”, he said.

She also says that she was demoralized. “They said among many other things that demoralize the single mother I have always been. I pretend not to hear, but this time it was too much. That’s why my son has been saying lately that he doesn’t like this apartment, since he loved it”, he said.

“When Bê was born, my surgery had a complication, it opened and it took more than 2 months to heal because it didn’t matter that the father was on his side, he barely held the son, he cried at night, I asked his father to put him on my lap to I breastfeed and he pretended to sleep”, he said.

She also said that her father complained when Bernardo’s porridge ran out and she asked for more. “In addition to being constantly humiliated at his family’s house after stopping everything in my career to raise my son in addition to living being treated badly by him… that among other things”, she said.

Flay says that these facts made her change her life. “I didn’t want my son to have an uncertain future and grow up in the face of so much fighting at home, I separated from him and decided to make a lake to change my son’s destiny, today thank God he has a healthy home”, he said.

“But today the guy wants to be the big daddy on the internet… he loves to get the kid ready and post a selfie of passion… even though I asked to pay half of the baby’s school with me and he denied it, says he ‘can’t afford it’ and he, when the child’s mother has money, the father has no obligation to provide alimony”, he commented.

“Even if he spends horrors on parties, drinks, hotels and expensive trips like he does for anyone who wants to see it… Anyway, the faces of certain males don’t even shake and I’m just really disgusted and ashamed for the father I went to fix for my son”, he said. .

Fans supported the singer. “Flay, force him to pay child support, yes this is a case of justice. Including parental alienation. Run after your child’s rights, women have to stop thinking they are superheroes. Men have to assume their responsibility and not be a father internet only”, said one.

Gui Napolitano, who also participated in the ‘BBB 20’, gave her support. “I’m with you always, stay in peace”, he said. “How absurd Flay! This is called parental alienation and it is possible to process it because it messes with the child’s head. Whoever does this is an irresponsible person. The child should never be exposed to this kind of attitude”, said a fan.

I never thought I would go through what so many mothers go through but I just heard a conversation from Bernardo’s father’s family (WHO NEVER CARE FOR OR GIVE 1 BOARD IN BERNARDO’S 4 YEARS OF LIFE) putting a lot of things on the child’s head,

When Bê was born, my surgery had a complication, it opened and it took more than 2 months to heal because it didn’t matter that the father was by his side, he barely held the son, he cried at night, I asked his father to put him on my lap for me breastfeed and he pretended to sleep + — FLAY (@flaayoficial) January 10, 2022

They were the biggest blow I had and made me want to change my life, I didn’t want my son to have an uncertain future and grow up in the face of so much fighting at home, I separated from him and decided to make a lake to change my son’s destiny, today thank God he has a healthy home+ — FLAY (@flaayoficial) January 10, 2022