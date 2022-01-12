Folha do Futebol, initial R$ 50 million, CT and debts: Botafogo answers advisors’ doubts about the sale of SAF

President Durcesio Mello and investor John Textor signed, in the early afternoon of Monday (10), the binding agreement to transform the Botafogo through the SAF. As the statute governs, the contract goes to the deliberation of the powers of the Club in Session of the Deliberative Council, on January 13th, and in the General Assembly, on the 14th.

A dynamic was presented to the Deliberative Council to clarify doubts by the group that participated in the negotiations. Plants are being held since Monday (10), at scheduled times, through videoconferencing. Below are “Questions and Answers” ​​for everyone to know.

TRANSACTION TERM

Question 1. Is there any preemptive right of the Club?

There will be certain conditions in the final documents under which the Club may acquire shares from the investor, in the event of sale. The details of these conditions, however, are protected by contractual secrecy. The entire content of the points subject to the confidentiality clauses was the subject of extensive discussion with the Club’s Fiscal Council.

Question 2. Is there a lock-up mechanism?

There will be certain conditions in the final documents under which the investor may not sell part of his shares. The details of these conditions, however, are protected by contractual secrecy. The entire content of the points subject to the confidentiality clauses was the subject of extensive discussion with the Club’s Fiscal Council.

Question 3. Is there a mechanism that ensures BFR’s control over the choice of possible new partners if it has any initiative to transfer the shareholding control through Eagle Holdings?

The final documents will provide for some restrictions applicable to the situation of transfer of share control of SAF by the investor, but the details of these conditions are protected by contractual secrecy. The entire content of the points subject to the confidentiality clauses was the subject of extensive discussion with the Club’s Fiscal Council.

LEGAL OPINION

PASSIVE

Question 4. Does the allocation of 50% of dividends received to pay debts refer to dividends received by the majority shareholder or the amount received by the Club?

Refers to 50% of the dividends received by the Club, as a shareholder of SAF, as provided for in article 10 of the SAF Law.

Question 5. After 6 years, will the SAF be liable for debts incurred prior to the SAF and that remain after this period?

As provided in article 15, 2 of the SAF Law, if the Club proves the payment of at least 60% of its original civil and labor liabilities, at the end of the 6 years, the extension of the term for an additional 4 years will be allowed. After the 6 years without discharge of at least 60%, or after the additional 4 years without full discharge, SAF will be subsidiarily liable for civil and labor obligations.

Question 6. Is there a clause in the contract that guarantees that all club debts must be guaranteed by the SAF?

Question 7. What is the debt settlement plan? Will they bring in third parties for debt restructuring, or will it be handled by Club/Eagle Holdings?

There is a clause in this binding offer stating that the parties will jointly adopt, and always with the necessary positive vote of Botafogo, any type of restructuring not yet planned at this time. Any other structure that may be thought of will have to be discussed in common agreement between Botafogo and the investor.

Question 8. Will Cia. Botafogo’s debts also be settled via SAF? What is the legal status of the concession of the Nilton Santos Stadium?

Yes, the debts of Cia. Botafogo were considered as part of the total liabilities to be addressed and resolved within the scope of this operation, and the specific formatting will still have to be addressed in the final documents. Regarding the concession of the Nilton Santos Stadium, we still do not have the details of the structure, since it involves an area of ​​public law and negotiations with the city hall, but a structure must be found by which the SAF has the right to use the Nilton Stadium saints.

INVESTMENTS

BRAND STANDARD

Question 9. Is Futsal part of the assignment for the investor?

It’s not detailed yet. It will be explored in the Definitive Agreement discussions.

Question 10. What are the penalties provided for contractually for non-compliance with the Trademark Standard?

The rules applicable to the use of the mark will still be discussed within the scope of the definitive documents.

GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

Question 11. Is it possible for the partners to supervise the actions of the SAF?

As provided for by the governance structure to be detailed in the definitive documents, the Club as a shareholder of SAF will be entitled to 1 effective member and 1 alternate member on the Board of Directors and 1 effective member and 1 alternate member on the SAF Fiscal Council. In addition, the documents will ensure other inspection rights and access to information that are common to minority shareholders in transactions of this nature, in line with best governance practices.

Question 12. Are the so-called “political rights” made explicit in the contract so as not to generate doubts in the future?

They are already specified at the required level of a binding offer and will be further specified in future documents to be produced and signed, such as the Shareholders’ Agreement and Investment Agreement.

ASSET TRANSFER

Question 13. Will the CT only be assigned or definitively transferred?

This point still depends on specific formatting to be regulated in the final documents. In any scenario, the right of use will be granted to SAF.

ROYALTIES

Question 14. What will be the royalties paid monthly to Botafogo?

For the purpose of paying the Club’s current liabilities, SAF will have the obligation to transfer (i) 20% of its current monthly income and (ii) the amount necessary to pay monthly tax, social security and BACEN liabilities. Not necessarily through a royalty structure.

PERFORMANCE & MINIMUM BUDGET

Question 15. What are the investment assumptions of professional football (eg series A sheet average)? What happens after the seventh year?

The investment assumptions in Botafogo’s Professional Football are strategic for the business, and are therefore subject to a confidentiality clause. What we can say is that it is a leaf that puts us on an interesting level. In the commercial negotiation with the investor, it was possible to reach an agreement regarding the establishment of readjustment percentages in this seven-year period. After this period, it will be foreseen that the SAF will have an annual budget and a sheet compatible with the best practices of Serie A of the National Championship.

MUTUAL RULES

Question 16. What will the R$50MM loan be used for?

Upon approval by the General Meeting, a Transition Committee will be constituted with representation from Botafogo and Eagle Holdings. This Group will be responsible for defining the best destination for such resources. Part of this amount will be used to pay the Club’s current expenses.

Question 17. If the deal is not concluded, the loan expires immediately. How will the value be returned?

The Club will have the obligation to pay off the loan. As a guarantee for any non-payment, the investor will have an option to acquire players from the club, taking into account an appraisal value to be determined by an independent appraisal company.

Question 18. About the R$ 50MM loan: from what I understand it is a convertible loan, where Eagle Holdings will lend R$ 50MM to BFR and, confirming the assumptions in the due diligence, can convert into 10% of SAF, added to another 80% of the contribution of the remaining R$ 350MM, correct?

Correct. At the conclusion of the transaction, the loan will be settled in exchange for 10% of the SAF and the R$ 350 MM will be contributed in return for 80% of the SAF, resulting in a proportion of 90% for the investor and 10% for Botafogo.

DILUTION RULES

