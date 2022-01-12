For Mansur, Textor left a good first impression: ‘Botafogo seems to have clear ideas of where and how it wants to go’

Journalist Carlos Eduardo Mansur considered that John Textor left a “good first impression” in the interview that the Botafogo investor gave to “GE” and to SporTV last Sunday. In his column in the newspaper “O Globo”, Mansur believes that Alvinegro fans have good reasons to be excited.

“It is too early to say if the club will get where its new owner intends to go and to what competitive level he will be able to take the black-and-white, but the clear feeling is that there is a notion of how it intends to go. Botafogo was, for many years and like so many clubs in the country, guided by lack of control, whether in the budget or in amateur football planning. Now some steps are clear“, wrote Mansur.

“It’s too early to say that Botafogo found their salvation, or to set the club’s pattern in, say, five to ten years. But, at least at the beginning of the new era, Botafogo seems to have clear ideas of where and how it wants to get there.“, added the journalist.

Also according to Mansur, Textor sent a message that his arrival is not that of an owner who wants to turn the club into a “private business”, but rather to be part of a large community in company with the fans. And he highlighted in particular the North American’s concern with the structuring of the club, particularly in the area of scouting, and the possible exchange with European teams.

“First, the assembly of a structure of scout, data analysis and ability to assess and capture players. When working with fewer resources, arriving earlier and knowing more is vital. Integration with other clubs in the world – one of them Crystal Palace de Textor – would allow Botafogo to exchange knowledge, dialogue with the elite of the game“, began Mansur.

“Investment in youth and in training structure seems to set the tone, while a clause establishes a minimum standard for the football payroll, as a parameter that guarantees competitiveness in Serie A and seeks to attract players. Probably not at the level of the champion teams in recent seasons, but in at least a comfortable position“, he concluded.