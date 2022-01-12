Ford: how is the demand for used cars after 1 year of closed factories – 01/12/2022

With the closing of Ford factories in the country, a fear was created on the part of consumers who already had cars of the brand or who had just purchased their products, especially Ka and EcoSport, could become bombs in their hands.

However, what the used vehicle sales data in Brazil in 2021 show is the opposite. The customer who was looking for a Ford in the used and seminovos market did not give up looking for a car from the brand because of this.

According to data from Fenauto – National Federation of Associations of Automobile Dealers, which represents stores that work with used and seminovos, in addition to EcoSport and Ka, the Fiesta also remains among the most commercialized used cars.

In general terms, Ford ranked 4th among the brands that most made used vehicle transactions, according to Fenabrave. Adding automobiles and light commercial vehicles, it closed with 9.89% of the market, behind VW, GM and Fiat, respectively.

In other words, among used cars, Ford maintained its 5th position, while in the new market, as UOL Carros showed in the one-year special of the closing of the factories, it lost this position, ending up in 11th place.

What justifies the search for used Ford?

According to consultant Paulo Roberto Garbossa, from ADK Automotive, the maintenance of the Fiesta, which was discontinued in 2019, among the best-selling used vehicles, shows that leaving the factory does not directly affect the models.

“There is a kind of tripod formed by the maintenance of original parts for an established period, as is mandatory by law, the production by auto parts companies of components after the car is discontinued and extensive knowledge of the car’s mechanics”, says Garbossa .

When these items are available, it is easy to maintain the fleet’s circulation, which also allows the consumer who wants a used or new car to have confidence in the purchase, even when it has been discontinued or the company has left the country as a producer, as is the case with Ford.

Garbossa uses as an example the fleet of Beetle derivatives that still circulates, such as the Kombi and Brasília, because there are companies that produce parts for these products.

Within the same logic, this justifies that old Gol, Uno, Palio and Corsa continue to circulate around the country and among the most traded used cars.

Especially for locally produced cars, it is easier to rely on independent parts and maintenance who are knowledgeable about the vehicle.

Garbossa also points out that the internet helps to keep cars circulating that have been discontinued. “Both the possibility of buying a piece outside the country and waiting a month or two, depending on what it is, or entering the piece in another state or city for sale makes it easier”.

