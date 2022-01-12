Former Australian child actress dies aged 34 while sleeping at home

Former Australian actress Miranda Fryer, who starred in the series “Neighbours” as a child, has died aged 34 at her home in Melbourne, Australia. The artist’s death caused commotion in the country.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the cause of Miranda’s death will be investigated by coroners. However, heart problems are suspected. According to the family, she had a heart problem.

The statement about the death of the former actress was released through the family to the international press. The text says she died in her sleep at her home in the city of Melbourne.

Although the death was announced today, the death of the actress happened last Thursday (6).

Miranda was only 1 year and 6 months old when she became known for participating in the Australian series “neighborhoods“. She played the character Sky Mangel in production, daughter of the characters of actor Mark Little and actress Linda Hartley-Clark. She remained in the series for three years, between 1989 and 1991.

Although she was successful in that series, she did not continue her career as an actress. Last year, Miranda graduated from a nursing degree and was now in a graduate degree.

Miranda got married in 2020 to Arthur Pothitis and, according to the Daily Mail, the couple was planning to increase their family.

“True soulmates Miranda and Arthur had plans to start their family when one day last week she went to sleep and didn’t wake up. We still don’t know why. She had heart related health issues. Maybe she was just good too much for our world,” the statement reads.

The actress’ mother, Traci Hunter, also wrote about her daughter’s death: “She was the most adorable daughter. She had so much love and passion for life. A truly lovely person. Almost too good to be true. She was adored by everyone. . Went to sleep and didn’t wake up. We’re all shocked.”

The statement ends with the following message: “We, who loved her so much, will miss her and will forever celebrate the memories she left us. A beautiful child, a wonderful teenager, beautiful inside and out… A woman with so much love and happiness. She had many friends, still much to offer the world, and she left”.