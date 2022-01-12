Francis’ unexpected visit to a record store in central Rome

The Pope was a former customer of the “Stereosound” store, which is close to the Pantheon, in the historic center of the Italian capital. For 10 minutes, he greeted the owner and blessed the place, which was recently renovated. And left with a gift!

Vatican News

At around 7 pm local time, Pope Francis made a surprise visit to a record store located in the center of Rome, close to the Pantheon.

It was not a “random” departure from the Vatican, as the Pontiff was a former client of the place, as he frequented it when he was still Archbishop of Buenos Aires. Every time he came to the Italian capital, Jorge Mario Bergoglio stayed close to “Stereosound”.

Between vinyl records by Maria Callas and Pink Floyd, Francisco blessed the store, which was recently renovated. All this in about 10 minutes, in the presence of the store owner’s daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Letícia.

Upon leaving, he received a classical music record as a gift. However, the owner preferred not to make statements and closed the store in front of the crowd that formed at that moment. Leticia simply stated that the Pope is “an old client” and that Tuesday’s visit was “beautiful” and “full of humanity”.

Francis’ “Surprises”

It is not the first time that the Pope has made this kind of “surprise”. On September 4, 2015, he went to an optician, also in the historic center of Rome, to have his eyeglasses changed. On December 21, 2016, the reason was orthopedic and the chosen store was this time closer to the Vatican.