Free Fire: Corinthians has a new gaming house; see images | free fire

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Free Fire: Corinthians has a new gaming house; see images | free fire 4 Views

Free Fire players for mobile and emulator hired by Corinthians for the 2022 season are in a new gaming house, in Cotia, in Greater São Paulo. The house, located in a closed condominium, has 1 thousand square meters. The ge visited the residence, with the furniture still being assembled, and shows photos and videos of the place below.

Facade of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

The Corinthians Free Fire gaming house has three floors, four bedrooms, a living room, two training rooms (one for each team), garden with swimming pool, kitchen and service area. Players and coaches from both teams live and train in the house.

Corinthians presents new home for Free Fire teams

Corinthians presents new home for Free Fire teams

For the Brazilian League (LBFF), mobile competition, the team has João Pedro “memgod” and Vitor “VitinXP” as main reinforcements. For the PC version championships, the organization completely revamped the line-up and hired the players who had been standing out for Deuses, the emulator team of GOD Unidas.

On January 1st, the Corinthians Free Fire teams started to be managed, as of January 1st, by the Brazilian company Nomad Esports, replacing the North American Immortals Gaming Club (IGC), as shown by the ge, in November .

Check out images of the new Corinthians gaming house:

Living room of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

Another angle of the living room of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

Kitchen of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

Staircase of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

One of the rooms of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

Training room of the mobile team of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

Training room of the emulator team of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

Top view of the pool area of ​​the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

Swimming pool area of ​​the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

Garden of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rony denies problem with Dudu after changing number at Palmeiras: “The 7 is not mine, it’s the club’s” | palm trees

Although he didn’t plan this change, as Ron also likes the number 7 and even …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved