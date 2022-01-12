Free Fire: Corinthians has a new gaming house; see images | free fire

Free Fire players for mobile and emulator hired by Corinthians for the 2022 season are in a new gaming house, in Cotia, in Greater São Paulo. The house, located in a closed condominium, has 1 thousand square meters. The ge visited the residence, with the furniture still being assembled, and shows photos and videos of the place below.
Facade of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira
The Corinthians Free Fire gaming house has three floors, four bedrooms, a living room, two training rooms (one for each team), garden with swimming pool, kitchen and service area. Players and coaches from both teams live and train in the house.
Corinthians presents new home for Free Fire teams
For the Brazilian League (LBFF), mobile competition, the team has João Pedro “memgod” and Vitor “VitinXP” as main reinforcements. For the PC version championships, the organization completely revamped the line-up and hired the players who had been standing out for Deuses, the emulator team of GOD Unidas.
On January 1st, the Corinthians Free Fire teams started to be managed, as of January 1st, by the Brazilian company Nomad Esports, replacing the North American Immortals Gaming Club (IGC), as shown by the ge, in November .
Check out images of the new Corinthians gaming house:
Living room of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira
Another angle of the living room of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira
Kitchen of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira
Staircase of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira
One of the rooms of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira
Training room of the mobile team of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira
Training room of the emulator team of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira
Top view of the pool area of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira
Swimming pool area of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira
Garden of the new Corinthians Free Fire gaming house — Photo: Gabriel Oliveira