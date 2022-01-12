Frictions with the Army and Anvisa increase Bolsonaro’s wear on the Armed Forces

posted on 01/12/2022 06:00



The recent clashes between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with the commander of the Army, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, and with the director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Rear Admiral Antonio Barra Torres, have further shaken the prestige of the head of government at the top of the Armed Forces. Officials interviewed by Correio, in a reserved character, revealed the backstage of these and other episodes about the relationship between the holder of the Planalto and the military.

A retired army captain, Bolsonaro entered 2022 starring in conflicts with high-ranking military personnel. First, he was annoyed with a directive from the Army Command that directs the troop to vaccinate against covid-19 and not to spread false information about vaccines. However, the High Command of the Force took a stand and kept the rule in force.

In another case, the director-president of Anvisa released a note, introducing himself as a rear admiral, to challenge Bolsonaro to prove the claim that something “is behind” the agency’s decision to authorize the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against the new coronavirus.

According to a military official, these two episodes are the latest in a series of events that have contributed to the erosion of the president’s image at the top of the Armed Forces. One of the events that most bothered the uniforms, according to him, occurred on April 19, 2020. That day, Bolsonaro spoke at a demonstration that preached, in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, a military intervention, with the closing of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and Congress. The act also protested against social distancing measures.

“That was very emblematic. After the demonstration, great care was taken to prevent it from happening again. anonymity.

According to him, the solution found was to transform the surroundings of the Army HQ into a leisure area on weekends. “If you pass by the Setor Militar Urbano today, every weekend, the strip next to the shell is all isolated with cones. Supposedly, that is for people to use as a leisure area, to ride a bicycle, and people passed , really, to use it. But it was a ‘little vaccine’ to prevent anyone from being able to demonstrate there”, he reported.

Another episode also took place in 2020. Soldiers who were guarding in front of the Army HQ in Brasília requested that protesters go to protest at another point in the Urban Military Sector, due to security reasons. “And then someone recorded it, filmed it and sent it to the president complaining. So, a very bad atmosphere was created, and the president even called the army commander to get satisfaction”, said the source.

Another official, in turn, stressed that the military in general voted for Bolsonaro because of conservative agendas, such as the defense of the homeland and the family, but that there was never an institutional alignment with the government. Over the past three years, according to him, most of the generals became uncomfortable with the successive attempts of the Chief Executive to interfere politically in the Armed Forces.

“At the height of the crisis between the president and the Supreme, that insistence by the president to invoke article 142 of the Constitution – in a mistaken interpretation that the Armed Forces are a moderating power – was very tense and generated great dissatisfaction among general officers” , said the soldier. “When there was that threat of invasion of the STF, things got tense, the troops were ready to act, if necessary.”

The military also said that the health crisis caused by covid-19 further highlighted the disagreements between the president and the Armed Forces. “There were several situations in which this detachment was demonstrated, and the pandemic began to open it up. The Army commander’s ‘totozinho’ elbow, that already demonstrated”, said the officer, remembering the moment when the then Army commander , Edson Pujol greeted the president with an elbow tap instead of a handshake.

Alcides Costa Vaz, professor of international relations at the University of Brasília (UnB) and member of the Brazilian Defense Studies Association (Abed)



Are President Bolsonaro’s recent frictions with the army commander and the head of Anvisa isolated facts?

There are signs of a change in the military’s perspectives regarding the president’s views and positions, but always in a very discreet way. The Army commander’s directive on troop vaccination, which had a lot of repercussions, was not, in fact, a manifestation of a political nature, it was an administrative, bureaucratic act. But of course, in this context, in which difficulties are perceived, some erosion of the president’s image in the military environment is not a crisis, but signs of discontent, a certain discomfort.

How do you evaluate the reaction of Anvisa’s CEO?

In the case of Anvisa, I think that, yes, it doesn’t. The note from the president of Anvisa was very incisive. He made his military status clear by introducing himself, in the note, as a rear admiral. There, I think that, in fact, it conveys, in a clearer way, this concern of also marking positions. The sum of all these facts is an expression of growing discomfort, from a position of relative detachment.

So the military leadership decided to step away from the president?

For the past year and a half, the military has become even more silent, cautious, more reserved. I think this has already been an assessment, and continues to be, of the wear and tear, the difficulties, the erosion of the credibility of the Armed Forces’ image. I think it’s an attitude of self-preservation.