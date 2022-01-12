Full-size comparison: OnePlus 10 Pro vs 9 Pro and predecessors

OnePlus announced this Tuesday morning (11) the launch of the ‘OnePlus 10 Pro’, a smartphone that comes equipped with top-of-the-line hardware and is the Chinese manufacturer’s main bet for the high-end cellphone segment, directly rivaling with the upcoming Samsung phones and the Xiaomi 12 line. But after all, what is new in this generation compared to its predecessors? Has the brand made important advances? What were the setbacks? Check out in this TudoCelular comparison the OnePlus 10 Pro vs its predecessors.

design and screen

Starting with the newly launched model, the OnePlus 10 Pro delivers on its front a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution (1440 x 3216 pixels) and that updates at a frequency of 120 Hz, a feature that is also present in its predecessor ​and ensures greater image fluidity especially during games. The last-generation OnePlus 9 Pro shares some features of its successor, including the 6.7-inch screen — LTPO Fluid AMOLED instead of LTPO 2.0 AMOLED — same resolution and pixel density of 525 ppi and adaptive rate of 120 Hz — technology available only on these two models — and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Moving on to the older versions, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a slightly larger display than the 2021 and 2022 versions, being 6.78 inches versus 6.7″ for its younger brothers. The screen technology also differs, being Fluid AMOLED with FHD+ resolution (1440 x 3168 pixels) and 513 ppi, a small decrease that should not interfere with the usability of the device. Finally, we have the OnePlus 7 Pro, model announced in 2019 — the oldest in this comparison — and which has the smallest screen of all, being a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1440 x 3120 pixel), 515 ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Like the previous one, this one also does not have a refresh rate greater than 60 Hz





Hardware

In all its high-end smartphones, the manufacturer implements Qualcomm’s most powerful processor, a feature that has not been left out of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform with the Adreno 730 GPU and two variants with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, bet overkill which should directly compete with the Xiaomi 12 Pro As expected, the OP 9 Pro has the predecessor chipset to the SD 8 Gen 1, that is, it uses the Snapdragon 888 — a nomenclature that was replaced by Qualcomm — which works in conjunction with the Adreno 660 GPU and 8 GB of memory. RAM, a set that despite not being the most current should still guarantee exceptional performance. In these two latest generations there is an important difference in the amount of internal storage and battery, components that have been improved by the brand this year. The new generation has 5,000 mAh, support for 80W fast charging and up to 256 GB of ROM without the possibility of expansion, while its predecessor has 4,500 mAh and 128 GB of ROM.

Leaving for the 2019 and 2020 versions, the OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, Adreno 650 GPU and 8 GB of RAM, while the OP 7 Pro has the SD 855 chipset and only 6 GB of RAM, chip which can be considered intermediate if we compare with other models. None of them allow you to expand the internal storage via microSD, a restriction that is also characteristic of Samsung and Xiaomi in their flagships.

Only the OnePlus 10 Pro has 80W fast charging.

cameras

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro also had its set of rear cameras developed in partnership with Hasselblad, but in this model the manufacturer chose to insert only three sensors instead of four, a change that should be felt by users who are familiar with it. the quadruple system of the past generation. The main sensor is a 48 MP Sony IMX789 followed by a 50 MP ultrawide with a 150º angle and um 8 MP telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom. The selfie camera is located in a hole in the upper left corner of the screen and has a resolution of 32 MP with an aperture of f/2.2, progress if contrasted with the other devices. The OnePlus 9 Pro shares the same triple set, however it also delivers a 2 MP macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, which is the differential of this device. The resolution of the others is the same: 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP. Both have 8K UHD video recording resolution and slow motion.

Moving on to the older versions, the OnePlus 8 Pro also has four rear cameras, namely: 48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP with support for optical/digital stabilization and 3x optical zoom. The OnePlus 7 Pro, in turn, has three 48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP rear cameras with optical zoom and video recording with 4K resolution (2160p) at a rate of 60 fps, the same features that are present in its successor.

