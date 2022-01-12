Full-size comparison: OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max, S21 Ultra and other rivals

OnePlus is finally making official its flagship flagship of the first half: the OnePlus 10 Pro. The cell phone is arriving with high-end specifications to compete head-on against its main competitors. See now what points it earns and where it lags behind devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 Ultra and more.

screen & design

Starting with the screen comparison, we have two great options with the OnePlus 10 Pro with 120Hz and dynamic refresh rate that goes up to 1Hz for energy savings, but the Motorola Edge X30 reaches up to 144Hz, being the lightest device in this comparison with only 194 grams, but the difference in weight is minimal compared to the others.

Hardware

Speaking of processing, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 dominates the comparison being present in 3 of the 6 devices, however the Apple A15 Bionic has already proved to be very efficient even with less RAM and integrated battery. Speaking of RAM, the big highlight here goes to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with options of up to 16GB, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has versions with 1TB of internal storage. The OnePlus 10 Pro is not far behind the others with 8GB of RAM, 5000mAh battery with 80W charging and 50W wireless, renewed cooling system and 5G connection. It remains to be seen whether OxygenOS manages these resources as satisfactorily as the others.

cameras

The last items in our comparison are the cameras, the highlight of the OnePlus 10 and its partnership with Hasselblad with a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor with 1.12μm pixels, 1/1.43″ aperture and f/1.8 lens that still has optical and digital stabilization, and support for 3.3x zoom. If we do a zoom ranking, the OnePlus 10 is in 3rd place only behind the Galaxy S21 Ultra that has 10x zoom and the Pixel 6 Pro with 4x optical zoom. At this point, it is necessary to remember that the Samsung model stands out for its versatility in the use of cameras, while the Google smartphone bets on the use of AI to create sharper photos and remove imperfections.

completed

Analyzing the set of specifications in relation to the others, it is possible to say that OnePlus got it right in many aspects in its new smartphone, making it a good option for those who like the Chinese manufacturer. However, moderation is necessary, as there are still options that stand out even more than the OnePlus 10 Pro such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of processing, the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra in terms of cameras. So it is interesting to analyze well what is most important for you when choosing one of these cell phones.

