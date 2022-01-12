Funkeiro donates BRL 20,000 to security guard fired for accepting tips

Funk singer MC Poze do Rodo became a topic on social media after revealing that he made a donation this week.

According to Poze, owner of hits like Crazy life, I’m flying high and I made the game flip, a security guard to whom he tipped R$100 was fired for accepting the money.

Indignant with the story, he revealed on Instagram that he decided to donate R$ 20 thousand reais to the employee, who worked in his condominium: “The company fired the security guard who accepted a simple treat. Is this world, partner? How can people be like that, brother?”, questioned the singer in his publication.

After contacting security, Poze made two transactions of R$10,000 to the man.

The funkeiro then sent a message to the security guard and apologized for the initial tip, which caused the problem: “I sent you another warrior treat. I hope these two transfers help you, warrior. Sorry for anything.”

In the comments, fans praised Poze’s attitude, criticized the condominium and several of them gave the same idea to the funkeiro. “Hire the guy as your security,” wrote one of the followers. “If you have a vacancy in your team, hire the guy, it will be great to see him returning to the condominium, now as your employee”, opined another internet user.