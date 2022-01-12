Futures Ibovespa operates between highs and lows, following Wall Street, waiting for US inflation

The Ibovespa futures trade between highs and lows this Wednesday (12), retreating 0.15% at 9:20 am (Brasília time), at 104,665 points. The index futures contract maturing in February operates unstable, until then, following the performance of the main international exchanges, with investors keeping an eye on the publication of US inflation data.

In the US, however, there is still a slight upward trend, after statements issued by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell yesterday at a US Congressional hearing were interpreted as “softer”. The Dow Jones advances, at 9:22 am, 0.07%. The S&P 500, 0.05%. Nasdaq, 0.08%.

Powell, unlike some other Fed directors, gave no indication in his speech that an interest rate hike is already confirmed for the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), scheduled for March. Despite this, he defended that if inflation in the country remains high, he will be ready to use “all available instruments”.

At 10:30 am, the US Bureau of Statistics publishes consumer inflation data for December.

“Projections point to an increase of 0.4% in December data and 7.0% in the annual comparison. The CPI, which will be released at 10:30 am, should mark the highest interannual variation in 4 decades. This inflation data is one of the indicators that significantly contributes to the set of information that the FED will use to decide on the pace of interest rate hikes”, says XP Investimentos, in its report. morning call.

In China, inflation data helped the main indexes to close at considerable increases, with the Shanghai index advancing 0.84% ​​and the Hong Kong HSI, 2.79%. The basket of products monitored by the country’s government had its price falling by 0.30% in December.

Still in Asia, the Nikkei, from Japan, and the Kospi, from South Korea, rose 1.92% and 1.54%, respectively.

“China’s data makes room for a more lenient monetary policy, reducing investor concerns about a possible slowdown in the country’s economy, supporting real estate developers and other large buyers of raw materials,” XP pointed out.

Iron ore, therefore, advanced 3.49% at the port of Qingdao, at US$ 133.68. In Dalian, the commodity rose 3.07% to 737,500 yuan, or $115.86.

Investors in Brazil eyeing election polls

In the domestic scenario, this Wednesday the publication of the first electoral survey registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of the year, by Genial/Quaest, is highlighted. According to her, former president Luís Inácio Lula da Silva, if the elections were held today, would win the current president Jair Bolsonaro in the first round.

Investors still view a possible victory for Lula with reservations. An article in the newspaper Estadão published today states that the development of the PT candidate’s economic plan is being disputed internally by four groups – all of them, however, agree on some sensitive points for the market, such as the end of the spending cap.

The commercial dollar advanced 0.28%, trading at BRL 5.595 when buying and at BRL 5.596 when selling. The future is up 0.53%. at BRL 5,623.

The yield curve, in turn, operates with a slight downward trend. The DI contract for January 2023 drops one basis point to 12.02%. The one for January 2025 drops four points to 11.48%. The one for January 2029 drops six points, to 11.48%.

