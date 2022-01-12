Gabriel Leone is against exposure on Instagram

You don’t see much about Gabriel Leone’s personal life on social media and this has a reason: the actor is against exposure on the internet and, above all, that Instagram has become a ‘curriculum’ for artists. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Felipe from “Um Lugar ao Sol” reveals that he does not follow this type of content and analyzes the use of these media at work.

“Choosing an actor by the number of followers is absurd. It takes away the opportunity of many talented people. I’m not talking about people who are chosen for their talent and who have a lot of followers. Instagram has become a work tool, there is analysis of graphics, actors who there are presentations on how they work there. There is even a fee according to the number of followers. Until then, it’s ok, it’s strictly commercial. When it starts to involve art and subjectivity, it’s strange”, he explains.

Leone, who has 625,000 followers on Instagram, guarantees that he will not use the tool to get more jobs. “I’ve never been one for the selfie, I’ve never been a selfie, filming myself on Stories, I can’t. A lot of people say: ‘You’re losing money’. Artists hire people to take care of Instagram, like: ‘ At such a time, you post a photo of the sunset , then your breakfast’. These are types of engagement that I have no interest in. My personal life is mine”, he says.

Character in ‘A Place in the Sun’

In the interview, Gabriel also talks about the positive impact of his character in “Um Lugar ao Sol” and the romantic couple with Rebeca, played by Andréa Beltrão. The actor, who is also dating artist Carla Salle, is amused by the messages he began to receive from women over 50 after the soap opera began. “This has always been a taboo, but today, with the internet, it has become even more so. There are people who spend more time taking care of each other’s lives and judging than living. If both people are happy, it doesn’t matter to anyone”, he reinforces.