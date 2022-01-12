Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung will give free charger separate from the cell phone

THE Samsung confirmed, this Tuesday (11), that it will make charger for Galaxy S21 FE 5G available for free, anticipating a possible notification from Procon, such as the one received by the company last year, related to the absence of the accessory in the S21. The Fan Edition variant of the cell phone has just been launched in Brazil for R$ 4,500.

Initially, the South Korean giant informed that the model presented during the CES 2022 It wouldn’t come with the plug adapter or headphones in the box. The company’s website reported the presence of the USB-C cable, eject pin and Quick Guide, in addition to the phone itself.

However, the manufacturer has changed its mind and will supply the item at no cost to Brazilian buyers. “Samsung informs that it will make a free plug adapter available to all consumers who purchase the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G,” the company announced in a statement released today.

The S21 FE sold in Brazil features the Exynos 2100 processor.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

THE lack of charger in new cell phones is a trend launched by apple, who used environmental protection as a justification for taking such a measure. competitors like Xiaomi and Samsung criticized Apple for the strategy, but the maker of the S21 FE decided to follow the same pattern in its top-of-the-line cell phones.

How to redeem?

Anyone who buys the newly launched smartphone will have up to 30 days to request the S21 FE 5G charger redemption for free. According to the brand, the period is counted from the date of issuance of the invoice from the telephone, with delivery being made to the address informed by the consumer.

The request for the free plug adapter can be made through the Samsung Pra Você website, in the banner referring to the new model. All information about the procedure for retrieving the accessory is available on the page.

Promotionally, customers who purchase the cell phone by January 30th will also be entitled to a Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headset, with the gift request happening on the same website. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a suggested price of BRL 4,499, in the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.