gamer mask does not have N95 standard, as advertised

Zephyr, Razer’s gaming mask advertised as having the N95 standard, actually does not have the certification. Naomi Wu, a Chinese YouTuber, warned the company about the mask’s description, and after they only removed the description from the official website, she doesn’t think they’ve done enough to ensure consumers’ safety.

when announced as “accessories with N95 surgical respirators”, the products emerged as another option to protect against the COVID-19 virus. After a while, a series of criticisms regarding the real percentage of effectiveness disclosed by the manufacturer began to emerge.

Razer just removed mentions of the N95 from the description quietly, angering many people. The pattern was even mentioned in the Project Hazel reveal video. Check out:

Masks are now sold as “air fresheners” that are 99% efficient at filtering bacteria. On twitter, the manufacturer stressed, after the changes on the website, that its masks “are not medical devices, respirators, surgical masks or personal protective equipment (PPE) and should not be used in medical and clinical settings”.

With these surreptitious changes angering people, Wu’s criticisms gained backlash. Your charges yielded an extensive thread of information on Twitter, where she concluded as follows:

It is absolutely essential that: Razer does not profit from this attempted fraud;

Remove masks from the market awaiting a complete overhaul;

Issue a clear statement of reason for removal;

That the media that publicized, talk about your recall in detail.

The content creator’s main concern is the fact that many people have bought the device to feel safe and, in fact, it is not PPE. The masks are being sold all over the world, including in Brazil.

What is the N95 standard not met by Razer masks?

According to Fiocruz’s website, the N95 classification (USA) is equivalent to the PFF2 in Brazil and has a minimum filtration protection level of 95% – highly recommended for preventing COVID-19. In this way, they provide an adequate seal to the wearer’s face, retaining droplets and containing the transmission of viruses.