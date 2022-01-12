Gasoline price starts 2022 with a slight drop

After constant increases in fuel prices in 2021, the new year arrives with a slight drop in the liter of gasoline. This is what a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) pointed out. But drivers need not rejoice, as the scenario points to higher prices in the coming months.

The fall recorded by the ANP was R$ 0.08 in one month. But, it is difficult to notice the difference in the economy as Brazilians come from a year of increase of more than R$ 2.10 in the accumulated of the year 2021.

drop in gasoline

It is a consensus among drivers that the liter of fuel needs to drop more. That’s because after so many months of increase, the account still doesn’t close. Many had to create strategies to be able to supply to meet the needs.

For example, if the driver used to fill up the tank, this was increasingly difficult in 2021. Because the price has changed so much, even more than once in the same week. Even with the slight drop in gasoline pointed out by the ANP, in some cities the liter remains above R$ 7.00.

In Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul, the liter of gasoline is found between R$ 6.99 and up to R$ 7.29. In the same city, fuel has already cost R$ 8.00.

The slight drop in gasoline is a consequence of the reduction in the price of ethanol. Since part of the gasoline that goes into the car’s tank comes from the mixture with ethanol.

But, according to experts, the tendency is for the liter of fuel to rise again this year. Since the price depends on the foreign market and the dollar. What is also worrying is that the rising price of fuel affects the entire chain, due to the more expensive freight.