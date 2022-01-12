Giant ‘sea dragon’ fossil found in British reserve

Conservationists at the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, a reservoir located about 50 km off the British coast, reported finding a fossil unprecedented in the history of local paleontology. According to the researchers, remains of a 180-million-year-old ichthyosaur were perfectly distributed in the coastal zone of the Midlands, measuring approximately 10 meters in length and maintaining well-preserved physical properties for a documentary record of the category.

Extinct for almost 90 million years, ichthyosaurs, popularly known as “sea dragons” because of their size and the dimensions of eyes and teeth, were predators of the Triassic that were characterized by being warm-blooded. With a body design similar to that of dolphins, they reached up to 25 meters in length and hunted in murky, deep waters, dominating the ecosystem in which they lived as one of the largest reptiles ever documented.

Now, the new find presents more relevant details about the animal, mainly because of the surprising state of conservation that the Midlands fossil showed. Initially identified in February 2021 during a routine drain at the Rutland Wildlife Trust by scientist Joe Davis, the specimen was completely excavated between August and September of the same year and heralded not only the largest discovery of its kind in the UK, but also the most complete. in relation to the skeleton set.

(Source: Matthew Power Photography/Reproduction)

“I looked at what appeared to be rocks or ridges in the mud and said this looked a little organic, a little different,” Davis said in an interview with BBC News. “Then we saw something that looked almost like a jaw. I called the city council and said I think I found a dinosaur.” It was then that the district body sent a team of paleontologists to the reservoir to closely observe the “fascinating discovery”.

The prehistoric past

200 million years ago, Rutland was covered by a shallow ocean, but the distance of almost 50 kilometers from the coasts of Dorset or Yorkshire, for example, allowed the site not to suffer from the same erosion process that has been recorded in the cliff regions. . Thus, the process of lowering water levels in the interior has proceeded slowly and has only recently revealed some of the mysteries hidden in the remote territory.

(Source: Anglian Water/Reproduction)

“It’s not often that you are responsible for safely lifting a very important but very fragile fossil that weighs so much,” said Nigel Larkin, paleontological conservator and visiting scholar at Reading University. “It’s a responsibility, but I love challenges.”

The sea dragon’s skull was removed along with a large block of clay weighing almost a ton, covered with plaster and later placed on wooden splints for proper transport. Now, the fossilized object will be studied and will be able to remain in the area to be appreciated by tourists, if the reservoir gets funding to transform the site into a visitation point.