Girl, owner of two companies, can retire at 15





Pixie Curtis is already known in Australia for being successful in business Photo: Publicity/Pixie’s Pix

At just 10 years old, little Pixie Curtis is already known in Australia for being successful in business. the girl is owner of two companies: one of them is the Pixie’s Bows, focused on the production of hair accessories, and the other is the Pixie’s Fidgets, dedicated to the manufacture of toys, such as the famous pop-its.

In March 2021, in the first month of operation of the second company, Pixie earned US$ 200,000 (about R$ 1.1 million), according to a report on the Australian website news.com.au. Products sold out in 48 hours. The girl’s two companies have now merged into the Pixie’s Pix business group, which also sells games.

“She can retire at 15 if she wants to”, Roxy Jacenko, the girl’s mother, told the news portal. “Our family joke is that I’m going to work until I’m 100 and Pixie will have retired at 15 — I certainly know who’s smarter,” he continued.

“She has many dreams, which include a house on the beach and a Lamborghini SUV in the garage. She will work much longer and harder to achieve this, but she is on the right track. Now the important lesson is to teach her to invest well and not waste your money”, added Roxy.

The girl’s mother, who is a public relations professional, runs the business. The idea to set up her daughter’s first company, hair accessories, came after Roxy was successful with an Instagram profile created for Pixie in 2014, when the girl was still a baby. Pixie was nicknamed the “Instagram Princess” due to her high following at the time.

After the launch of hair products, such as tiaras, the success was so much that child stars, such as Suri Cruise (daughter of Tom Cruise) and North West (daughter of Kim Kardashian) were clicked with the accessories. In December last year, Roxy also launched a brand, focused on selling children’s clothing and accessories, for her youngest son.