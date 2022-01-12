Globo defines rules for using the “withdrawal button”; check out

Globo announced another news from BBB22. Unlike past editions, participants who want to give up the game and leave the confinement no longer need to resort to the confessional. The house of the new season of the reality show won a button that will be in the room of the mansion, in full view of the entire cast of the show. In moments of tension, whoever chooses to press the button will be automatically eliminated from the program.

continues after advertising

However, it won’t be that easy. To press the button, you will have to go through a few steps, as the item is protected in an illuminated box, closed by a hatch. In addition, it can only be activated when indicated by the green light, at certain times. If it’s red, there’s no way. You can even pack your bag, but you’ll have to wait.

The button had already been mentioned by Tadeu Schmidt in a video in which he revealed some details about the new edition of the reality show.

continues after advertising

“This here is the new button on the house. If the guy presses it, bye, he’s eliminated”, explained Boninho, in a video released by the broadcaster, in which he showed the operation of the new prop at the most watched house in Brazil.

“A country has”: Tip from Boninho suggests participants with different profiles on BBB22

It’s not long before the BBB22 starts, and listed names are not lacking in the extensive list created on the internet. While some have a suspicious attitude, others deny participation and there are those who are still chosen as participants by the electorate on social networks.

In recent days, Boninho and Tadeu Schmidt gave some tips on who will be on the reality show. And there is no lack of ambiguity in these clues they disclose. Another point to be highlighted is that not all references can be from Camarote members. After all, there’s Popcorn and new faces coming around.

continues after advertising

The tip “A country has” brought a variety of names touted as a good option for the reality show, and the profiles of each supposed participant are quite different. On Thursday (13), curiosity ceases, because the official names will be revealed during the station’s programming.