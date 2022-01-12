Globo signs contract to broadcast two more state stations: Gaucho and Mineiro | sport business

Globo closed agreements with the Gaúcha and Mineira Football Federations to broadcast the state games for two seasons. The rights are valid for all platforms.
For the Campeonato Gaúcho, the contract has exclusivity for all 72 matches of the tournament, broadcast on open TV, through RBS, an affiliate of TV Globo, on sportv, on Premiere and on ge.
Cups of champion and vice of the Gaucho Championship. Competition will be seen on RBS, sportv, Premiere and ge — Photo: Diego Vara/BP Filmes
In the case of the Campeonato Mineiro, the agreement guarantees the exclusive exhibition of all games by Atlético, Cruzeiro and América, including the entire final phase, with the exception of matches in which Cruzeiro is home in the 2022 season. There are more than 25 games that can be played. be broadcast on TV Globo, sportv and Premiere.
Mineiro Championship Cup; Globo signed a contract to show the state for two years — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
The production of the matches will be by Globo, which, in addition to using its team of narrators and commentators, also prepares a wide multiplatform coverage of the competitions daily throughout the programming of TV Globo, sportv and on ge.
In 2022, Premiere subscribers will have games from the Gaucho, Mineiro, Paulista and Pernambucano championships available, in addition to the main national competitions, such as the Brasileirão Series A and B and the Copa do Brasil.
In all, there are almost 1000 live games this season so that football lovers can follow their team and still help the club they love, as part of the Premiere subscription is reverted to the teams.