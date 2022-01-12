Glowing snow intrigues, but scientists explain phenomenon in the Arctic

A group of scientists at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, Russia, recently unraveled the mystery of the creature that is making some of the Arctic Ocean snow “glitter”.

It all started when biologist Vera Emelianenko and Mikhail Neretin, son of the institution’s molecular biologist, were walking along the coast of the White Sea. During the ride, the pair noticed that some of the snow seemed to glow, more or less like a firefly.

They called in the station’s photographer, Aleksandr Semenov, who took care of capturing the phenomenon and then posting it on Facebook. “We were stepping on the floor together for a couple of hours to make the stains shine brighter,” he told Agência Gazetta Russa.

Vera and the two boys also observed that the snowballs’ glow increased when physical force was exerted on them. Intrigued, they took a handful of snow to the lab.

According to the group, the glow is caused by a crustacean called copepods, which manages to glow thanks to a chemical reaction that produces the light-emitting substrate.

According to IFLScience, these copepods use the ability to scare away predators. However, the defense strategy doesn’t always work, and it can make larger organisms around you also glow.

The next step is to publish a study on the case, as these creatures normally inhabit the depths of the sea, not the coasts.