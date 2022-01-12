Goiás loses to Desportivo Brasil and is eliminated in the first phase of Copinha

THE Goiás was eliminated from the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior after losing 3-2 to Desportivo Brasil on Tuesday afternoon (11), in the city of Porto Feliz. Due to the victory of Iape-MA over Botafogo-SP, the club from Goiás entered the field needing at least a draw to qualify, and with the defeat, it would be eliminated. The goals of Goiás were scored by Pedro Bahia and Everton, while those of São Paulo were scored by David Braga (2x) and Marcelo.

The emerald team went up and the first goal came in the 17th minute with Pedro Bahia. The striker received from Ricardo and sent it to the goalkeeper’s corner.

But the celebration was short-lived, as the tie came in the 23rd minute by the players’ table, and the ball was left with David Braga and hit the goal. After the tie, Desportivo Brasil created more chances to turn the game around, but without effectiveness, the first half ended in a tie.

In the second stage, the team from São Paulo wasted no time and scored two goals. The second came again from the feet of David Braga, and the third of Desportivo was scored by Marcelo, at five minutes. In turn, Goiás decreased with Everton after Gabriel’s cross. 3 to 2.

The emerald team put a lot of pressure during the second half, Pedro Bahia lost a chance in front of the goal and the team couldn’t swing the nets anymore. As a result, the team was eliminated from Copinha.

Mariana Tolentino is an intern at Sistema Sagres de Comunicação, in partnership with Iphac and Unialfa under the supervision of sports coordinator Charlie Pereira