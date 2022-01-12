GOL announces resumption of flights to three international destinations

Gol resumed flights to Paramaribo, in Suriname, this weekend, making it the fifth international destination that has been served by the Brazilian company since November because of the pandemic.

In addition to it, two other countries also have scheduled returns with flights for the second quarter: Asunción, in Paraguay, which returns on April 9, and Santa Cruz de La Sierra, in Bolivia, scheduled for May 5.

Gol flies back to Suriname

The flight was operated with a Boeing 737-800 with capacity for 176 passengers. It left Belém International Airport (BEL) in the early hours of Sunday (01/9), at 0:05 am, and landed at Paramaribo-Zanderij International Airport (PBM), about 50 km from the Surinamese capital, at 2:00 a.m. morning.

On board, customers received a “bem-voado”, which is a version of the traditional candy, with a ribbon commemorating their return to Paramaribo.

GOL has been operating the route between Belém and Paramaribo since 2015, that is, the company has been connecting Brazil and Suriname for seven years. Operations were suspended during the pandemic in March 2020, as were GOL’s other international flights.

Now, customers have a direct weekly flight to and from the neighboring country in Latin America, always on Sundays. Flight G3 7473 leaves Belém at 0:05 am and lands in Paramaribo at 2:00 am (local time). On the way back to the capital of Pará, the G3 7472 takes off at 3:15 am, landing in Brazil at 5:00 am. The route is very important for the entire North region, starting from Belém, since there is an intense flow between the region and Suriname, which borders the states of Pará and Amapá.

GOL’s next international destinations

In April and May of this year, another two destinations in Latin America will be taken over by Gol. As of April 9, the company will fly to Asunción (ASU), capital of Paraguay, and on May 5 to Santa Cruz de La Sierra (VVI), in Bolivia.

To the international airport of Asunción-Luque there will be 3 direct weekly flights departing from Guarulhos Airport: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. As of May 29, the airline network will have one more flight on Monday to the same city, totaling 4 weekly departures between Brazil and Paraguay. The return from the Paraguayan capital to São Paulo-Guarulhos takes place on the same days.

As for Santa Cruz de La Sierra (Viru Viru International Airport), Gol will also have 5 direct flights per week, departing from Guarulhos on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The return to São Paulo will be on the same days. From June 4th, customers will be able to fly to Bolivia every day of the week. Both routes will be operated with the Boeing 737-800 jet, with capacity for 176 passengers.

And you, do you want to visit any of these destinations? Comment below and join us!