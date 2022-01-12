Golden Globes 2022: Complete list of winners

When the 2022 Golden Globe nominations were announced, we proposed a thought experiment: if someone holds an awards show and it’s not televised and people don’t show up, does it still exist?
Well, the answer is… sort of. The Golden Globes were announced yesterday, albeit without the usual glitz and glamor of a red carpet and celebrity presenters and participation.
After a year of scandal and controversy, NBC canceled its annual broadcast of the Golden Globes, leaving the group to announce their winners primarily on Twitter — where they had some really weird moments, like promoting Amor, Sublime Amor’s win for Best Musical or Comedy. .
The main winners on the film side were Jane Campion’s western Attack of the Dogs and the aforementioned Amor, Sublime Amor. The big TV awards went to Succession and Hacks.
As for what that means for the Oscars, these awards often get a lot of attention and so can be seen as a potential influencer at the Oscars. But if no one watches the show, and the only thing people talk about is how bizarre the tweets announcing the winners were, we’re not sure the Golden Globes fulfilled the same role.
The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners is below.
Best Film, Drama
Attack of the Dogs
Best Film, Musical or Comedy
Love sublime love
Best Director, Film
Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs
Best Screenplay, Film
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Will Smith, King Richard: Creating Champions
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rachel ZeglerAmorSublime Amor
Best Supporting Actor – Film
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Attack of the Dogs
Best Supporting Actress – Film
Ariana Debose, Love, Sublime Love
Best Original Score, Film
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song, Film
“No Time to Die,” 007 – No Time to Die
Best Film, Animated
Charm
Best Film, Non-English Language
Drive My Car
Best Drama Series
Succession
Best Musical/Comedy Series
hacks
Best Television Film
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Made for Television Film
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Made for Television Film
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Supporting Actor, Television
The Yeong-su, Round 6
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Sarah Snook, Succession