Golden Globes 2022: Complete list of winners

When the 2022 Golden Globe nominations were announced, we proposed a thought experiment: if someone holds an awards show and it’s not televised and people don’t show up, does it still exist?

Well, the answer is… sort of. The Golden Globes were announced yesterday, albeit without the usual glitz and glamor of a red carpet and celebrity presenters and participation.

After a year of scandal and controversy, NBC canceled its annual broadcast of the Golden Globes, leaving the group to announce their winners primarily on Twitter — where they had some really weird moments, like promoting Amor, Sublime Amor’s win for Best Musical or Comedy. .

The main winners on the film side were Jane Campion’s western Attack of the Dogs and the aforementioned Amor, Sublime Amor. The big TV awards went to Succession and Hacks.

As for what that means for the Oscars, these awards often get a lot of attention and so can be seen as a potential influencer at the Oscars. But if no one watches the show, and the only thing people talk about is how bizarre the tweets announcing the winners were, we’re not sure the Golden Globes fulfilled the same role.

The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners is below.

Best Film, Drama

Attack of the Dogs

Best Film, Musical or Comedy

Love sublime love

Best Director, Film

Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs

Best Screenplay, Film

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Will Smith, King Richard: Creating Champions

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rachel ZeglerAmorSublime Amor

Best Supporting Actor – Film

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Attack of the Dogs

Best Supporting Actress – Film

Ariana Debose, Love, Sublime Love

Best Original Score, Film

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song, Film

“No Time to Die,” 007 – No Time to Die

Best Film, Animated

Charm

Best Film, Non-English Language

Drive My Car

Best Drama Series

Succession

Best Musical/Comedy Series

hacks

Best Television Film

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Made for Television Film

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Made for Television Film

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Supporting Actor, Television

The Yeong-su, Round 6

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Sarah Snook, Succession