Goldfish can drive vehicle on dry land, Israeli study finds | Science

Goldfish are capable of driving a wheeled vehicle on dry land, a team of Israeli researchers has concluded in a study of the species’ ability to adapt and orient itself in a terrestrial environment.
Researchers at Ben-Gurion University, located in the Negev desert, created a device that allows a goldfish to move on land while swimming in an aquarium placed on top of a robotic cart.
The study was published in the journal “Behavioral Brain Research”.
The researchers attached cameras that track the fish’s movement and connected them to a computer that guided the vehicle. (see images below).
When the fish went to the front of the aquarium, the vehicle moved forward; when the fish was in the rear, the vehicle remained motionless, say the researchers, who published a video of the “vehicle controlled by a fish”.
Goldfish ‘sails’ on dry land controlling a vehicle developed by researchers at Ben-Gurion University in Israel on January 6, 2022 – Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
To complete the study, Israeli scientists set a target. When the fish managed to guide the vehicle to the goal, it received 0.002 grams of food granules in its aquarium as a reward..
After a few days, the fish managed to reach the goal without getting lost, according to the study, “regardless of its starting point” and “avoiding dead-end streets”.
The research concludes that the goldfish has the “ability to transfer its spatial representation and navigation capabilities to a terrestrial environment completely different from its own”.
The study was publicly funded, and its authors say it followed the Israeli protocol of respect for animals.
Researcher adjusts ‘car’ driven by goldfish at Ben-Gurion University in Israel on January 6, 2022 — Photo: Ronen Zvulun